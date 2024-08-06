Costa del Sol: tourism employs 19 out of every 100 in work

Pilar Martínez Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 14:50 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The success of tourism so far this year is also reflected in job creation along the Costa del Sol. The latest figures from Costa del Sol Turismo (the publicly-owned company that belongs to the Diputación de Malaga - Malaga's provincial authority) show that almost 19 out of every hundred people employed in Malaga province were working in the tourism industry during the second quarter of this year.

A total of 145,434 employees look after travellers and visitors from the different sectors within this industry. This is 12.1% more than in the same period last year and a record-breaker. Never before in this quarter has this industry generated so much employment.

"Throughout the second quarter, we have seen continued growth in the tourism sectors, which demonstrates the solid performance and strength of the tourism industry and the obvious influence that it has on other areas of the economy within the province," explained the managing director of Costa del Sol Turismo, Antonio Diaz.

The statistics confirm that 74.5% of the people employed in the tourism industry work in hospitality, consolidating its position as one of the main pillars of Malaga's local economy. "Furthermore, the data indicate that 79.8% of those employed in tourism are of Spanish nationality, reflecting the important involvement of the local population in this important industry," states the report.

In fact, the figures for those paying their dues to Social Security put the number of professionals in the main tourism sectors as follows: bars and restaurants at 77,286, 19,765 in tourist transport, 27,854 in hotels and other accommodation, 15,256 in leisure activities, 3,115 in travel agencies and tour operators and 2,108 working in the car rental sector.

Díaz said: "These results show the positive impact of tourism in the province. The increase in employment reflects the fundamental role of tourism in the generation of employment and as an economic boost for the Costa del Sol. The contribution of tourism to our economy is undeniable, with 14 million tourists and an economic impact that exceeds 19,000 million."

The data show that 84% of employees in this industry are salaried, almost seven out of ten have permanent contracts and 84% work full-time.