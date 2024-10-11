Top tips on buying a second-hand car in Spain

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 11 October 2024, 12:17 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Before buying a second-hand car, it is crucial to carry out a few checks to ensure that the vehicle is in good condition and that you are making a safe purchase. First, it is advisable to request a report from the Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) to find out about the car´s history, including charges, accidents and the number of previous owners. If you don’t have mechanical knowledge, it would be a good idea to take the car to a trusted garage for a complete inspection. This can help you detect possible hidden problems that may not be visible at first sight. Besides this, you should verify that the documentation is in order and the indicated mileage is consistent with the age and use of the vehicle. Mileage fraud is one of the most common issues when it comes to buying second-hand cars.

Mileage fraud is one of the most common issues when it comes to buying second-hand cars

Next, regarding where to buy your second-hand car, there are a few options to consider. First, buying the vehicle directly from an individual is usually cheaper, but it could carry greater risks (that you can partially avoid by following the above steps). It is important to put in place a private purchase contract with the seller that includes all the details of the car purchase. Secondly, the option of buying from a car dealer or a dealership (concesionario) offers you greater security, since they usually provide guarantees, prior inspections of the vehicle, and they are required to grant you a minimum one-year warranty. The last of the options would be the internet portals such as Wallapop, Facebook Marketplace, Milanuncios or Coches.net. Once again, it is advisable to verify the reliability of the seller and follow the same steps set out above when purchasing from an individual.

In terms of taxes and fees, when it comes to purchasing a second-hand car in Spain, you will pay the Impuesto de Transmisiones Patrimoniales (ITP / Property Transfer Tax) and the ownership change fee. The ITP varies depending on the region, but it is usually between 4% and 8% of the vehicle's value and is paid to the tax office in your region. Additionally, you will pay a change of ownership fee at the DGT when transferring vehicle ownership. This fee typically costs around 55 euros, though it may vary.