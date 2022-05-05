This is when there will be road closures on the A-7 today between La Cala de Mijas, Marbella and Estepona The Vuelta Ciclista a Andalucía Elite Women cycle race will affect traffic from 9am

Drivers who need to use the A-7 Mediterranean motorway this Thursday, 5 May, may encounter some hold ups due to the staging of a cycle race. Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic has announced some road closures, starting at 9am, for the last stage of the Vuelta Ciclista a Andalucía Elite Women race.

Road closures are expected between 9am and 3pm, depending on the pace of the athletes, and the A-7 section will affect kilometres 201 to 146 between La Cala de Mijas, Marbella and Estepona, of the carriageway heading towards Cadiz. Yesterday the DGT information panels on the highway announced the closures, due to a sporting event.

The last stage of the cycling race runs between Fuengirola and Castellar de la Frontera (Cadiz). A total route of 139 kilometres that will run through La Cala de Mijas, Marbella, Estepona between the coastal towns and Casares will host the first mountain pass of the day and then continue towards the Hacho de Gaucín.

The competition’s route book considers that at around 9.55am the race will join the A-7 towards Marbella from La Cala de Mijas.