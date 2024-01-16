This the current state of the reservoirs in Malaga province today

José María Marín Malaga Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 17:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Automatic Hydrological Information System (SAIH) HIDROSUR is a network of remote stations that has been collecting real-time data on hydro-meteorological incidents since 1991. The network consists of different measuring stations equipped with sensors to measure water levels, flow rates, rainfall, among others. The data is transmitted to the Control Centre in Malaga, where it is validated, visualised and stored as a historical database.

The Decision Support System (DSS) complements the SAIH, using hydrometeorological models and computer tools to simulate the hydrological behaviour of the basin. This system supports management during floods, reducing their magnitude and anticipating warnings to Civil Protection volunteers. The SAD is fed with information from the SAIH and weather forecasts from the state meteorological agency (Aemet). Its core includes hydrological and hydraulic models to calculate flood flows and represent their transmission.

Reservoirs in the province of Malaga

Limonero reservoir

The Limonero reservoir, located in the province of Malaga, Spain, plays a crucial role in regulating the flow of the Guadalhorce river and supplying water for various purposes, such as irrigation and supply to the population. In addition to contributing to flood protection, this reservoir is an important hydraulic infrastructure that plays an essential role in securing the water supply in the region, especially during periods of drought. Its natural environment also offers opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, providing a space that combines utility and enjoyment of nature.

La Concepción reservoir

La Concepción reservoir is located in the province of Malaga, Spain. This reservoir, also known as Pantano de La Concepción, is located on the Verde river and is a fundamental hydraulic infrastructure for water management in the region. Its main function includes regulating the flow, supplying water for agricultural use and supplying the population. In addition to its importance from a water point of view, La Concepción reservoir also offers an attractive natural environment, with opportunities for recreational activities and enjoyment of the landscape.

Casasola reservoir

Casasola reservoir is located in Almogia, Malaga, Spain. It has a capacity of 23,45 cubic hectometres and covers an area of 112 hectares. It is located on the river Campanillas, a tributary of the Guadalhorce, protecting the Campanillas district from flooding and reducing the contribution to the Guadalhorce river. It also reinforces the water supply for the city of Malaga.

Guadalteba reservoir

The Guadalteba reservoir is a hydraulic infrastructure located in the province of Malaga, Spain. This reservoir, also known as Guadalteba-Guadalhorce reservoir, is part of the hydraulic system of the Guadalhorce river basin. It was built mainly to regulate the flow of the Guadalteba and Guadalhorce rivers, thus ensuring the supply of water for different uses, such as supplying the population and agricultural irrigation.

Guadalhorce reservoir

The Guadalhorce reservoir is a hydraulic infrastructure located in the province of Malaga, Spain. This reservoir is part of the regulation system of the Guadalhorce river and its main objective is the management and control of water resources in the area. The Guadalhorce reservoir plays a crucial role in regulating the flow of the river, allowing the supply of water for various uses, such as supplying the population, agricultural irrigation and other purposes.

La Viñuela reservoir

La Viñuela reservoir is a water infrastructure located in the province of Malaga, Spain. This reservoir is located on the Guaro river and is used for flow regulation as well as for water supply for various uses, such as human consumption and agricultural irrigation. La Viñuela reservoir is one of the largest reservoirs in the province and plays a crucial role in the management of water resources in the region. In addition to its main function of storing water, the reservoir also creates a natural environment that can be used for recreational and tourist activities, such as fishing, water sports and hiking in the surrounding area.