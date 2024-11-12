These are the almost 100 walk-in vaccination points for flu and Covid-19 jabs across Malaga province

Raquel Merino Malaga Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 13:34

Vaccination points for flu and Covid-19 jabs will be set up throughout Malaga province and across Andalucía from Wednesday 13 November in a bid to keep the population healthy during the winter.

The regional ministry of health has organised the vaccination points, where an appointment is not required, for those who have not yet been vaccinated against influenza and coronavirus. In the Andalucía region, there are 623 points, with 92 of them in Malaga, which will be open every Wednesday.

In addition to the target population, people living in a household with people aged 60 years or older, chronically ill, pregnant and postpartum women, and smokers may be vaccinated.

You can check out the vaccination points available in the different municipalities of Malaga province here, as well as the opening hours at each location.

In the case of influenza, the target population includes people over 60 years of age and at-risk groups, as well as children between six and 59 months of age. In addition, the flu vaccination is especially recommended for people living with those in at-risk groups (those with chronic illnesses, over 60s, pregnant women) and teachers of children under five years of age in schools and nurseries.

The target population for Covid-19 includes all people aged 60 and over and those with chronic illnesses.

The regional ministry of health pointed out that, given the epidemiological situation and the immunity acquired by the population, vaccination against Covid-19 is not necessary in people not included in target groups. Vaccination can be given to those people outside target groups on a case-by-case basis, they added.