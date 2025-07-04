These are the Costa del Sol holiday destinations that lead the hotel occupancy rankings this summer

Pilar Martínez Málaga Friday, 4 July 2025, 16:26 Compartir

Costa del Sol hoteliers have already warned that uncertainty reigns over the tourism forecasts for this high season. However, some municipalities in Malaga province will be marked by more success than others. According to the hotel employers' association (Aehcos), the province closed June with an occupancy rate of 88.14%, which is 0.27% higher than last year. The towns with the highest occupancy rate exceeded 92%. Aehcos forecasts 86.59% and 83.88% for July and August, respectively. These figures are the same as those from 2024 in the case of July and below those for August last year. However, the Costa del Sol destinations with the highest demand will continue to be above 90%.

Torremolinos is the municipality that will lead in terms of hotel occupancy rate on the Costa del Sol throughout the summer. The data provided by Aehcos states that the hotel establishments in this municipality reached 96% in June, followed by Mijas (92.48%), Benalmádena (92.36%) and Malaga city (91.82%).

In July, Torremolinos will once again be the most popular with tourists. Aehcos forecasts indicate that the town's hotels will close the month with 94.08% of their rooms occupied, followed by Mijas, with 93.09%, Benalmádena, with 90.26%, and Malaga city, with 85.10%.

As for August, the forecast is very similar for those at the top of this ranking, with Torremolinos once again occupying first place, with 93.59%. It is followed once again by Benalmádena, with 91.75%, but Frigiliana-Torrox and Marbella come in strongly, with 87% and 84.66% of estimated occupancy, respectively.

Aehcos president José Luque stated that "the occupancy results obtained in the month of June are positive as they exceed the figures initially forecast, albeit slightly, as well as those recorded at the same time last year". However, he is concerned about the estimates for the holiday months par excellence - the most intense of the year - which point to lower figures than those recorded last summer. "This worries us, it generates uncertainty and forces us to be more dependent on last-minute bookings," he said. Luque also expects that, by nationality, the number of tourists from Spain will increase to 35% of the total in July, compared to 65% from the international market.