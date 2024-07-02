These are the jobs that are up for grabs at Mercadona supermarkets in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol

Ester Requena Malaga Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 10:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Mercadona, the major supermarket chain in Spain, is looking for employees for almost all of its stores in Malaga province to boost its staff for the peak holiday season.

The summer reinforcement recruitment campaign is still ongoing, offering contracts that will end in September. These employment offers have a starting salary for the 40-hour week contracts of 1,553 euros per month gross and no previous experience is required for the position. For contracts of 20 hours a week, the gross monthly salary would be 777 euros, while for those of 15 hours (being the weekend working hours) the gross monthly salary is 582 euros, according to the data offered by Mercadona in its advertisements.

The chain is looking for supermarket staff for this period for its supermarkets in Malaga, Fuengirola, Marbella, Manilva, Antequera, Campillos and Archidona, Nerja and Torrox, Algarrobo, Ronda, Vélez-Málaga, Rincón de la Victoria, Estepona, Mijas, Benalmádena, Benahavís, San Pedro Alcántara, Alhaurín el Grande, Coín, Cártama and Torremolinos. It is also looking for full-time delivery drivers in Nerja, Torrox, Algarrobo, Ronda, Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Benahavís, San Pedro Alcántara, Fuengirola, Marbella, Mijas and Benalmádena. Also for the summer campaign the retail chain is looking for warehouse workers in Antequera with the same remuneration conditions but with the addition of bonuses for cold, height and/or night work, if applicable.

Mercadona has also published a job offer for maintenance technicians/assistants in Fuengirola and Marbella, offering permanent contracts for 40 hours a week with a gross monthly salary of 1,553 euros with salary progression to 2,102 euros. For this it is essential to have a minimum education of Ciclo Formativo Grado Medio / Grado Superior in technical specialities related to machinery and installations.

Details of these vacancies can be found on the Mercadona website, where you can also apply to take part in the selection process.