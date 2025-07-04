The small towns in Spain and Scotland that are united by a king's heart and a knight's loyalty

Julio Portabales MALAGA. Friday, 4 July 2025, 13:19 Compartir

It may seem difficult to find common ground between Scotland and Spain: separated by hundreds of miles and very different climates and lifestyles. However, there is a link that unites the two, rooted in history. A symbolic bridge has been built between two small municipalities: Teba and Melrose.

Teba is a town in the Guadalteba region of Malaga province with 3,700 inhabitants. Melrose is a Scottish town with a population of 2,500. These two communities were officially linked on 21 June in a ceremony held in the iconic abbey in Melrose.

While it was recently made official, this link dates back to the 14th century. A figure fundamental in the history of both towns, Robert the Bruce was King of Scotland and led his country in the fight for independence from England. On his deathbed, Robert the Bruce entrusted his knight, Sir James Douglas, to carry his embalmed heart to the Holy Land. However, Douglas never reached Jerusalem: he died in 1330 during a crusade in Teba - fighting against Muslim forces. According to the tale, Douglas' body was buried in Malaga and the king's heart returned to Scotland, where it was laid to rest in Melrose Abbey. This story has lived on for centuries and served as the basis to formalise the twinning of the two towns.

An agreement based on shared memory and mutual respect, the ceremony was held in a particularly relevant place: the abbey that guards Robert the Bruce's heart. Civil authorities, Scottish politicians and Melrose residents participated in the event alongside official delegates from Teba, led by the mayor, Cristóbal Corral.

During the speech, in both Spanish and English, he highlighted the historic and symbolic weight of the gesture. "Today we are not just signing a document. We are sealing a bond of friendship forged by history," said the Mayor of Teba - recalling the sacrifice Douglas made which established an everlasting connection between the towns.

Since 2005, Teba has commemorated the story every summer with cultural events which pay homage to Sir James Douglas and the historic relationship between the two regions. In fact one of the main roads in the town is called Melrose, reflecting the bond that has now been institutionally consolidated.

During the event, organisations like the Asociación para la Defensa del Patrimonio Histórico Hisn Atiba and Teba town hall were acknowledged for their fundamental role in the conservation of their shared legacy.

The ceremony ended with a poignant message: the twinning is not an end point, but the start of a new era of cultural, educational and social collaboration. "This signature opens the door to new opportunities of exchange and, above all, sincere friendship between Melrose and Teba." Although separated by many miles, Teba and Melrose share a history that transcends time and distance.