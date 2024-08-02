The seaside town in Andalucía where the course of Second World War was changed

Javier Almellones Huelva Friday, 2 August 2024, 11:49 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Its fine white sand beaches, the restaurants along the emblematic Calle Ancha and its natural coastal enclaves have turned Punta Umbría, a town in the province of Huelva, into one of the most popular tourist destinations on Andalucía's Atlantic coast.

But Punta Umbría also holds an important place in the history not only of Spain but of all of Europe, as this was the town where the body of William Martin, 'the man who never existed', was found in April 1943.

A secret, risky, but masterful plan involved the appearance of a floating corpse, that of an invented major in the British army, on the beach of La Bota in Punta Umbría. He was carrying documents stating that the Allies were planning on landing in Greece and Sardinia. This was nothing more than a deception operation to disguise the Allied invasion of Sicily. Accordingly, the Germans sent troops to Greece and Sardinia, neglecting defences in Sicily. This allowed for a successful invasion of the island in July 1943 by Allied forces.

Calle Ancha, a busy street in summer. SUR

This plan, Operation Mincemeat, marked a key turning point in the course of the Second World War. It is undoubtedly the most notable chapter in Punta Umbría's history.

But the town has other important historical links with the UK. The Brits working for the Rio Tinto Company Limited settled in Punta Umbría in the late 19th century, when the town was dedicated to what remains one of its main sources of income, fishing.

Next to the fishing village, the British discovered the quality of the surrounding white sand beaches, along which they established holiday homes. Some architectural traces of this period remain. The Casa de los Ingleses museum, for instance, is a reconstruction of one of these holiday homes, and is well worth a visit.

Punta Umbría still retains an interesting historical and ethnographic legacy from this era, although much has changed since then. Today, it is a tourist town, loved for its ideal location and incredible beaches.

Indeed, in recent years, its beaches have become some of the most visited on the Huelva coast. Their vastness and the quality of their sand are good excuses to visit them as soon as the summer season begins.

La Bota beach, where ‘William Martin’ was found. SUR

The most popular is the urban beach, which runs parallel to Avenida Océano. Around here, you will find some of the city's best-known restaurants and even one of the most famous beach bars in the country, Mosquito Club, which was once recognised as the best in Spain.

Other beaches along the coastline of Punta de Gracia include Los Enebrales, located in a stunning nature reserve of the same name.

This enclave can be explored by taking scenic rides along the cycle path that runs parallel to it, or along the wooden walkways. Behind these paths you can enjoy the beach, a serene refuge for those wanting to escape the crowded shores. There is also a beach bar here, Enebral, where good food is served in a relaxed setting.

Another of Punta Umbría's selling points is its location next to the Odiel estuary. Therefore, not only does it have an important fishing port, but it has also been connected for decades to the city of Huelva by means of the 'canoa', a boat that was once fundamental for communications between the urban areas. This has even been declared an Asset of National Tourist Interest in Andalucía.