Malaga-based Talentchef to leave its mark in Panama with unique island project

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 13 December 2024, 12:28

The Malaga-based consultancy specialising in the development of fine-dining concepts for large hotel chains is taking a new leap forward to expand its business offering: it will be responsible for designing the gastronomic experience to be provided at the private social club located on the first ever, artificially created islands in Latin America.

The company will be setting out the whole dining concept at the heart of the exclusive Ocean Reef Islands, considered an unprecedented architectural and cultural achievement in Latin America.

Developed by Grupo Los Pueblos, these islands include a marina, high-end housing and an exclusive private social club. Talentchef said that "more than 90% of the country's banking and financial operations are concentrated in Panama City, which makes this social club a judicious meeting point for businessmen, residents, the yacht owners who frequent the exclusive marina and the rest of the club members to socialise and strengthen strategic relationships."

The consultancy explained that this social club will only be accessible to members who meet certain requirements. "Beyond being a meeting place, this space redefines the social and business experience, offering personalised services and an environment designed to foster meaningful connections among Panama's elite," it said.

Antonio de Juan, founder and president of Talentchef, is assured that "Panama is a combination of cultures, with a strategic location and a vibrant market. Our arrival in the country marks a key step in our international growth, consolidating our commitment to destinations that combine luxury, exclusivity and innovation."

In this regard, the Malaga-based company highlights that the latest global trends indicate that the demand for places that combine privacy, design and exclusivity has grown by 20% in the last five years. "A fact that confirms that the luxury market is in full transformation, and private clubs are re-emerging as spaces for meeting, luxury and community."

Along the same lines Talentchef announced weeks ago that it will be disembarking to set up another operation in the Saudi Arabian capital in the first quarter of next year.

The company, based in Estepona, will open a new headquarters in Riyadh after having gained the trust of the major hotel businesses there.

The company has managed and executed high-end hotel projects for major brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, Westin, St. Regis, Hyatt, Hard Rock and Iberostar, among others. This venture will be in addition to showcasing what it already considers to be "significant milestones", projects like the creation of the world's first The Ritz-Carlton All-Inclusive, as well as the first Marriott and Westin All-Inclusive in Puerto Vallarta, and the first Marriott All-Inclusive in Cancun.

The footprint of this consultancy is already present in major tourist market hotspots such as Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Italy, Greece and Portugal.