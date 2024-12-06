Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Tourists make their way to a central hotel in the capital of the Costa del Sol. SUR
Regional government predicts hotels will be 65% full on the Costa del Sol over the long weekend
For the region as a whole, this figure rises to 66 per cent, while Aena reports that airlines have scheduled 1,479 flights

Pilar Martínez

Málaga

Friday, 6 December 2024, 11:58

Forecasts for this long holiday weekend show that hotels in the province of Malaga will be 65% full between now and Monday 9 December.

This is slightly below the figure for Andalucía as a whole as data suggests that hotels in the region will fill 66 per cent of their rooms.

The figures, based on the expectations of the sector itself, were released by the regional ministry of tourism, directed by Arturo Bernal, on Thursday. "Nearly 77 per cent [of hotels] estimate that their results during these festive dates will be better or similar to those recorded last year," said Bernal.

The minister explained that hoteliers expect to exceed 50 per cent occupancy in all provinces, highlighting Seville, with 74.8 per cent; Cordoba, with 69.4 per cent; Cadiz and Jaén, with 68.1 per cent; Malaga, with 64.9 per cent; Granada and Huelva, with 63.5 per cent, and Almeria, with 52.6 per cent.

"The forecast for the long weekend, together with the evolution of the destination so far this year, with a five per cent increase in hotel overnight stays up to October, makes us optimistic for the coming Christmas holiday season and for the end of 2024 as a whole," he said.

The regional authority considers that inland rural accommodation will register an occupancy rate of 48.6 per cent, with the province of Huelva leading the way with 65 per cent of the rooms in these establishments booked, followed by Cordoba with 56 per cent, Jaén with 55 per cent and Granada with 52 per cent. In Malaga the figure is 45 per cent, although a few days ago Felix Zea, CEO of the largest tourism platform in Andalucía, the Malaga-based Ruralidays, said that 62 per cent of the places in the interior of the province of Malaga are currently booked, but that he was confident that last-minute bookings would bring the figure up to 70 per cent. In Andalucía, the forecast launched by this platform was to close the long weekend with 60 per cent occupancy from 6 to 9 December.

As far as tourist accommodation is concerned, the Junta de Andalucía estimates a 32.3 per cent occupancy rate, with the province of Seville once again standing out, where this figure will reach 70.4 per cent, followed by Cordoba with 63 per cent and Jaén with 61.2 per cent. However, in the province of Malaga, the figure is only 26 per cent.

At Malaga airport, airlines have scheduled a total of 1,479 flights between 5 and 9 December, with the latter day being the busiest in terms of operations and take-offs with more than 407 movements. This long weekend is marked by the international pull, with 1,135 flights with connections in other countries during this period. Airport operator Aena said that it is not possible to make a comparison with last year, as the forecast included one additional day due to the days of the week being different.

The regional ministry of tourism pointed out that more than 205,000 passengers will travel through Andalusian airports, with flights connecting Spanish airports accounting for 67,000 seats, together with arrivals from the United Kingdom, which will exceed 31,400, followed by Italy, Germany and France.

