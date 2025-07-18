The heat is on in Malaga and along Costa del Sol as Aemet activates amber alert for high temperatures of up to 40C

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 18 July 2025, 09:15 Compartir

The heat will be strongly felt this Friday in Malaga province. The hot 'terral' will blow in and the mercury will rise to close to 40C. Faced with this scenario, Spain's state meteorological agency has activated the amber (important risk) warning for high temperatures in the areas of the Costa del Sol (which includes Malaga city) and Valle del Guadalhorce, while in the Axarquia area will be at a yellow level, although it will still reach 36C.

The warnings in all cases will remain active from 1pm and 9pm, and the highest values are expected to be recorded in Antequera, where the maximum temperature is expected to reach 39C, which could also occur in Malaga city, the capital of the Costa del Sol.

In the city, early the morning, there is a probability of low clouds and even banks of 'taro' mist over the sea. According to the head of the SUR blog Tormentas y rayos (Storms and lighting), José Luis Escudero, at around two o'clock in the afternoon the hot 'terral' wind will enter, which will continue on Saturday with slightly lower temperatures, but it is not ruled out that the yellow warning will be activated.

This Friday the heat will be the protagonist in the Andalucía region of southern Spain, with six provinces under warnings for this reason, and only Cadiz and Huelva will be spared. According to Europa Press, in Almeria, the areas of Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez will be under yellow warning due to temperatures that could also reach 39C.

Similarly, the countryside of Cordoba province, as well as the Granada areas of Cuenca del Genil, Guadix and Baza, will also be under a yellow warning due to temperatures of around 39C.

The same situation will be recorded in the province of Jaén, especially in the area of Morena and Condado, Cazorla and Segura, and the Guadalquivir Valley, as well as in the countryside of Seville province, where the day will be governed by a yellow warning for high temperatures that could reach 39C.

In the provincial capitals, the following minimum and maximum temperatures are expected: Almeria, 24C and 32C; Cadiz, 22C and 30C; Cordoba, 21C and 39C; Granada, 22C and 38C; Huelva, 19C and 34C; Jaen, 24C and 37C; Malaga, 24C and 39C; and Seville, 23C and 38C.

Across the rest of Spain, a total of 22 provinces have active warnings for this Friday for high temperatures, rain and storms, coastal phenomena or strong winds. Likewise, a total of six provinces will be on amber alert (important) for heat, wind and waves, according to the Aemet forecast. Specifically, in addition to Malaga, Valencia (Valencia region), northwest Murcia and Vega del Segura (Murcia), Albacete (Castile-La Mancha), and Gran Canaria (Canary Islands) will be on an amber alert for high temperatures. Likewise, Gran Canaria and La Gomera will be on an amber alert for winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour (km/h), and Gran Canaria will also have warnings for coastal phenomena.

As for the rest of the provinces with active warnings for high temperatures for this Friday will be Alicante (Valencia region), Altiplano de Murcia and Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas (Murcia), South, Vegas and West (Madrid region), Girona and Lleida (Catalonia), Ciudad Real and Cuenca (Castilla-La Mancha), Mallorca and Ibiza and Formentera (Balearic Islands), Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza (Aragon) and Almeria, Cordoba, Granada, Jaén and Seville (Andalucía). There will also be warnings for winds of up to 80km/h in Lanzarote and El Hierro, for coastal phenomena in Tenerife and for rain and storms in the Navarrese Pyrenees (Navarre).