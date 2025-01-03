Spanish government allocates almost 2million euros to preserve key historic monuments in three Malaga towns

Eugenio Cabezas Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 11:15

There has been a new major public investment in Malaga province's cultural heritage. The Spanish government will invest 1,779,450.37 euros in the restoration of, and improvements to, three monuments listed as part of Malaga's cultural heritage under the 'Patrimonio Histórico de Málaga' label. These state funds represent a contribution of 70.66% of the total cost of the work.

The resolution, which is provisional in nature, is conditional on the approval of the projects to go ahead and the committed financial contributions so that, once accepted, it will be definitive, according to a statement issued by central government on Thursday.

Among the planned restoration and conservation projects are the improvements to be done to the roofs and façades of the Royal Collegiate Church of Santa María la Mayor in Antequera with a state contribution of 743,101.54 euros, which represents 75% of the total cost. For the town of Ronda the second project involves the conservation and reform of the Plaza Ruedo Alameda, which will involve a central government contribution of 955,244.06 euros (74% of the total cost). The Lagos coastal watchtower in Vélez-Málaga requires some restoration and adaptation for tourist use and will receive an allocation of 81,104.77 euros, representing 63% of the total planned investment.

The work on the Vélez watchtower will complete the initial work already carried out by the local council, completed in February 2024 with an investment of 48,000 euros.

These projects are the result of an ongoing collaborative agreement between the two ministries in Madrid to work together more closely to do more for Spain's cultural and historical heritage. The agreement was signed on 12 December for a period of four years. Part of this agreement was the setting up of the '2% cultural programme'.

80 million euros

The first meeting held by the joint committee of ministries on 19 December, chaired by the Secretary of State for Housing and the Urban Agenda, David Lucas, and attended by the Secretary of State for Transport and Sustainable Mobility, José Antonio Santano, approved the prioritised list of actions previously assessed by the 'evaluation committee', done within the framework of the 'call for aid' published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) of 22 July 2023, submitting the proposal to the Minister for Housing and the Urban Agenda, Isabel Rodríguez, for the issuing of the Provisional Resolution.

This call for proposals plans to allocate 80 million euros, the largest ever, to projects for the restoration and enhancement of Spain's historical heritage. The '2% Cultural Programme' is the main tool created by central government to guarantee the conservation of Spain's historical, cultural and artistic heritage, prioritising the generation of conservation work, creating employment and regenerating urban or rural environments.

Any proposals submitted to the programme must fulfil certain criteria, such as monuments being accessible to the public, that they generate a sense of local pride, that they form a clear role in Spain's heritage and that employment and wealth are generated in the local area, possibly also creating quality tourism.

Since the launch of the '2% cultural programme' 1,237 applications have been approved for projects with a total budget of nearly 1.18 billion euros, with the aid provided by the programme's budget amounting to 756 million euros, or 64% of total spend. In addition to these 1,237 applications already definitely approved from the four previous calls for proposals, the fifth call, published in July 2023, is now well under way with 80 million euros available.