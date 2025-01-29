Malaga's provincial authority participates in European project that aims to combat drought and prevent flooding

La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquía is at 21.7% of its capacity, with just 36 million cubic metres.

Malaga's provincial Diputación authority has joined the administrative phase of 'NURISH' - a European project aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change in small municipalities and rural areas. A total of 28 partners from nine countries (Spain, Greece, United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Cyprus, Finland and Malta) will take part in annual meetings, inspired by the slogan: 'Fostering transformative capacities, innovation in nature-based solutions and harmonious resilience in rural areas'.

The 28 project partners include the Technical University of Athens, the Imperial Institute of London, the Institute of Communication and Computer Systems of Greece, the University of Bologna, the Energy and Water Agency of Malta, as well as various municipalities in Greece, Finland and Cyprus, in addition to Malaga's provincial authority as the only Spanish administration. Spanish companies also joining the project are Bioazul, Circe Foundation and Tecnalia.

'Resilience centres are entities that will design solutions for climate resilience'.

Malaga's participation was announced by the authority's vice-president, Cristóbal Ortega, who stated that the project is included in funding programme Horizon Europe for the 'Demonstration of solutions specifically suited to rural areas and small to medium size population local communities'.

Ortega said that: "Resilience centres are entities that will design solutions for climate change, involving people in the testing and evaluation of adaptation initiatives, and supporting the demonstration and implementation of these initiatives." These centres, located in Greece, Cyprus, Finland and the UK, "will find nature-based solutions to address climate change effects such as floodings, water scarcity and land degradation, as well as digital tools to support real-time monitoring and decision-making", he said.

Álora, Ardales and Pizarra

As a partner of the project, the provincial authority will be in charge of organising meetings for the transfer of knowledge and replication of these operations in Álora, Ardales and Pizarra. As Ortega stated, "adaptations will be adjusted to the environmental and social needs, as well as the economic conditions of these municipalities in the Guadalhorce valley".

Malaga's provincial authority will not be taking any actions until the second half of 2028, but it will participate in meetings, pooling and coordination with the rest of the 28 partners, starting from 2025.

The province plans to contribute to the meetings with its experience in developing the Plan de Adaptación al Cambio Climático de la Provincial, which includes the actions the authority will take in the coming years, to support its municipalities in the designing of individual plans against climate change.