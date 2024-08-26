Modernisation plan under way to speed vehicles through AP-7 motorway tolls on Costa del Sol

SUR Monday, 26 August 2024, 16:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Work to enlarge the toll areas on the AP-7 is expected to drastically improve traffic flow along the Costa del Sol motorway.

Operator Ausol is currently remodelling the vehicle toll point at Calahonda, which is the main and most used toll on the thoroughfare as it passes through Malaga province. The project aims to "significantly improve the quality of service, and will contribute to greater efficiency and comfort for those who travel on the motorway," the company said. The construction of three new arches will allow faster passage through the barriers, and operational capacity will increase by more than 15%, according to Ausol's estimates.

"We are creating a more modern toll area, with a reconfiguration that will bring with it technological improvements, therefore managing more traffic in less time," said Juan Marchini, the company's general manager. High peaks of demand during the high summer season will be better managed with a reduction in wait times for drivers, he added.

Installation of the first arch. SUR

Main changes

The new design of the toll lanes and booths "will not only optimise the flow of vehicles, but also improve the working space and safety of Ausol's workers. The current forward lanes for card payment will disappear and will be brought under the general area, so that the toll station will be more organised and with more space," the company pointed out.

By having all lanes aligned, toll staff will no longer have to walk to the overtaken area in case of an incident. The new booths will also be more spacious and comfortable. "This refurbishment reflects our commitment to creating a safer and more efficient working environment for our entire team," added Marchini.

The company has reinforced its toll staff since the start of the work to guarantee personnel throughout. "At Ausol we are extremely concerned that there should be no incidents, and we remain committed to the continuous improvement of our facilities in order to offer the highest quality service to all our users," the company said. These works have not at any time meant a reduction in current operational capacity, although Ausol apologises to drivers for any possible inconvenience. The work will continue until their completion, scheduled for spring 2025.

Electronic toll collection or Via-T

A third part of the improvement work is the electronic toll system or Via-T, which allows the barrier to be passed with a contactless device without having to stop the vehicle. As part of this plan, not only will the exclusive lane for this system (Via-T dynamic) be maintained, but it will also be extended and in the medium term there will be the possibility of adding more lanes dedicated only to Via-T, as the demand for this payment method continues to grow. The new card payment points can also be adapted for electronic toll collection.