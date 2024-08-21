Tesla rolls out more superchargers for electric vehicles on the Costa del Sol: this is where you can find them all

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 13:04 | Updated 13:17h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Tesla has unveiled two more fast-charging points for electric vehicles in Malaga, adding to the province's map of locations where drivers can charge their car's batteries.

The American automotive company has opened the new supercharger centres in Estepona and Torre del Mar (Vélez-Malaga).

The one in Estepona is located at the Agrojardín garden centre. It has eight posts with ultra-fast refuelling plugs, type V4 at 250 kilowatts, capable of recovering up to 275 kilometres of autonomy in about 15 minutes. Tesla's website pointed out this charging point can recover up to 80% of the battery after a brief stop. They are available 24 hours a day.

The charging point in Torre del Mar - the first installation of this type in the Axarquia region - is located in the car park of the Aquavelis water park, and is also equipped with eight V4 poles, and the same maximum power and performance as the Estepona site.

More guarantees for drivers

Malaga province and the Costa del Sol is among the areas with the largest deployment of charging points for Tesla electric vehicles in Spain. Currently, there are half a dozen facilities of this type: in addition to the two openings already mentioned, there are superchargers available in Malaga city (Plaza Mayor shopping centre); Fuengirola (El Higuerón); Antequera and Marbella. In Spain, there are already some 80 interlockings for refuelling electric vehicles from the US manufacturer.

774 100% electric cars were registered in the province of Malaga between January and June. This is a minority figure compared to the 5,152 hybrid cars sold in the same period.

In addition to these facilities, there are also the so-called "destination charging points", which offer a generally lower power, designed to park and charge the car for a few hours, and which are available in many hotels as well as in shopping centres throughout the province.

Tesla's commitment to guaranteeing the supply of electric vehicles in Malaga is justified, above all, by the province's tourism boom and that Antequera is at the epicentre of many routes from inland Spain to Andalucía's main cities such as Seville, Granada and Cordoba.

From January to June 2024, only 774 new electric vehicles were registered in the province, almost as many as plug-in hybrids (620). This compares to sales of 5,152 hybrid cars.

Its high purchase price, together with the lack of confidence of many drivers about its autonomy and car life, together with other reasons, such as not having a private parking space at home (to having their own overnight charging post) are some of the main reasons which prevent people from buying them.