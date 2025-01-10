Large towns in Andalucía: 10 of the 30 most populated are in Malaga province

Cristina Vallejo Friday, 10 January 2025, 13:24 Compartir

Malaga, with its 1.77 million inhabitants, is the second most populated province in Andalucía, only behind Seville with 1.97 million inhabitants, and well ahead of the third, Cadiz, with 1.25 million. These are the official population figures published recently by the INE (Spain's national statistics institute) and which are up to date as of 1 January 2024.

In terms of cities, Malaga is also the second most populated of the eight provincial capitals in Andalucía: its 591,637 inhabitants are only surpassed by the 687,488 in Seville, the regional capital. With such numbers Malaga city has a larger population than the entire province of Huelva (533,448 inhabitants).

Given the demographic weight of Malaga province in Andalucía, it comes as no surprise that the capital of the Costa del Sol is the second most populated in the region, nor that 10 of the 30 most populated towns (referrring to municipalities that are not provincial capitals) in the whole region are located in Malaga. In the region as a whole, there are almost 800 municipalities in total.

The Andalusian municipality with the largest population, apart from provincial capitals, is Jerez de la Frontera (213,688 inhabitants), making it, for example, bigger than Almeria city (202,675 inhabitants). Marbella is the second town with the most inhabitants in Andalucía. With its 159,000 inhabitants Marbella sits in seventh place in the ranking of the population of all Andalusian municipalities, behind Seville, Malaga, Cordoba, Granada, Jerez de la Frontera and the city of Almeria. Marbella, therefore, is larger than the provincial capitals of Huelva (143,290 inhabitants), Jaén (112,074) and Cadiz (110,914).

After Marbella, the most populated towns in the region include Roquetas de Mar in Almeria (109,204 inhabitants) and San Fernando in Cadiz (93,645 residents). Close on their heels is another Malaga town - Mijas - with 93,302 registered residents, according to official INE data.

Mijas is followed by another municipality in Almeria, El Ejido (90,135), and another two in Cadiz, El Puerto de Santa María and Chiclana de la Frontera, both with around 90,000 inhabitants.

Vélez-Málaga, Fuengirola, Estepona and Benalmádena

This is followed by four towns in Malaga province: Vélez-Málaga and Fuengirola, both with around 85,900 inhabitants, as well as Estepona and Benalmádena with 78,413 and 77,654 residents respectively.

Next in the ranking is the first town in Seville, Alcalá de Guadaíra, with almost 77,000 inhabitants, followed by another town in Malaga, Torremolinos, with almost 71,000 inhabitants. Another Malaga town is next, Rincón de la Victoria (52,230 inhabitants), although in the region as a whole it is surpassed by Sanlúcar de Barrameda and La Línea de la Concepción, both in Cadiz and with almost 70,000 and just over 64,100 inhabitants respectively, as well as Motril in Granada with almost 60,000 inhabitants and Linares in Jaen with 55,261 inhabitants.

The other two municipalities of the 10 municipalities in Malaga that are among the 30 most populated in Andalucía, according to the latest official data, are Alhaurín de la Torre (44,057) and Antequera (41,619).

Ahead of Alhaurín de la Torre are two towns in Seville, Utrera and Mairena de Aljarafe. Two others ahead of Antequera are Lucena (Cordoba) and Puerto Real (Cadiz).

The 11th most populated town in Malaga, Ronda (33,451 inhabitants) is behind in this ranking, because it is surpassed in population by La Rinconada, Ecija, Los Palacios and Villafranca, all three from Seville, as well as Andújar (Jaen), San Roque (Cadiz) and Úbeda (Jaen).

Despite Malaga having a good number of highly populated towns in the province, equally so it has some of the least populated. Of all those in Andalucía, those with the fewest inhabitants - less than 100 - are Benitagla (Almeria) and Cumbres de Enmedio (Huelva). In Malaga, the village with the fewest inhabitants is Atajate with 187, followed by Salares with 198. Among the 30 Andalusian villages with the fewest inhabitants, five are in Malaga. In addition to those mentioned above, there are also Júzcar, Cartajima and Benadalid, with around 230 residents.