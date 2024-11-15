Malaga musicians band together to stage concert to help those affected by 'Dana' storms

Cristina Pinto Malaga Friday, 15 November 2024, 08:54 | Updated 09:07h.

"We decided that we could not remain indifferent to the situation of so many families who have lost everything in their homes", said the band members of the local Malaga group Elise Soul Sistah. And they are going to do it in the best way they know how: with live music and good vibes. This Sunday 17 November, at Pool Habana de Churriana, local bands Alokazos, Los Lolipopers, Elise Soul Sistah, Miguel Laporte, Hache GZ and Adri O will join forces on stage to raise money for the victims of the 'Dana' disaster throughout Spain. This solidarity event also has a guest artist, Javier Ojeda, from Danza Invisible.

Admission is ten euros and includes two drinks and more than three hours of live music. In addition, the event will have a billiards room and food and drink service. "What started as an idea shared in a WhatsApp group has grown into an initiative that has been joined by several groups from Malaga. We also have collaborations with beauty salons, tattoo studios, local music shops and all kinds of businesses that have wanted to participate by organising raffles and initiatives to make this event a true act of community spirit," said the organisers. Among the raffle prizes will be a hydrofacial hygiene treatment, two tattoos valued at 100 euros each, a crash helmet, ukulele and an acoustic guitar.

The Sentimiento Churrianero association is responsible for managing all funds raised and distributing them to various locations requested by those affected. Among the collaborating companies, in addition to the venue where the event is held, are the Dash Beauty beauty centre, Tattoo Stone, Fido Tattoo, Miguel Laporte vocal technique school, Musical ADN music shop, Enrique Keller and Admira Guitars, among others. "We don't have great resources, but we have the most valuable thing we can offer: our voice and our music to help others", concluded the organisers of the event.