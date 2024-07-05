Summer holiday activities for children in Malaga, and some of them are even free!

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 5 July 2024, 19:27 | Updated 19:33h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

With the end of the school year comes the longed-for summer holidays, but also the annual family headache of juggling things to fit the children's school break around the parents' jobs and other commitments. In addition to resorting to help from family, the other great tool to make the summer more bearable for children are the summer camps and schools, a phenomenon that is growing year on year in Malaga.

Gyms, schools and nature centres, inter alia, organise activities to entertain young people. Even museums schedule summer activities that are often free of charge, Picasso's Birthplace Museum and the Russian Museum Collection being two such examples - so popular that there are no more places available on either.

However, this is a SUR's What's On of the activities in Malaga's art galleries, museums and gardens that are aimed at children aged 5 to 12 years, running throughout July and August, and in some cases until September.

Starting early July Revello de Toro Museum

The Revello de Toro Museum has a summer school that takes place in two short rounds and parents still have a shot at booking onto the second cycle on the 8, 9 and 10 July. The timetable is from 11am to 2pm. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the life and work of the painter Félix Revello de Toro, as well as the sculptor Pedro de Mena, who was the owner of the 17th century house-cum-studio-workshop, now converted into an art gallery. The programme includes a tour through the exhibition space, hands-on sessions with clay and information about the figure of Picasso. The price of the activity is 18 euros, 15 euros those in large families (3+ children). Prior registration is required.

Dates:

- Group 2 (7 to 12 years old): 8 to 10 July

Opening hours: from 11am - 2pm

Price: 18 euros, 15 euros for large families

Booking: Pre-registration at museorevellodetoro@gmail.com or by calling 952062069.

All July. Free CAC Málaga

The Centro de Arte Contemporáneo de Málaga has scheduled a summer workshop entitled Fun Portraits, which offers three workshops this month and there is still time to book onto three of them. The workshop activities are related to the exhibitions currently on display at the centre (mostly contemporary art, as expected).

The workshop activity is based on the exhibition 'Matías Sánchez. Glory is something else'. The workshop lasts three days, during which a selection of works from the artist's exhibition will be discussed and from which the genre of portraiture and caricature will be worked upon, as well as experimenting with other artistic techniques such as dripping, splashing and using different types of brushstrokes to create backgrounds, plus introducing notions related to abstraction in art.

Dates:

- From 9 to 11 July

- From 16 to 18 July

- From 23 to 25 July

Timetable: from 11am to 1pm

Ages: 5 to 12 years old

Booking: registration by email at pedagogico@cacmalaga.eu or by telephone on 952 208 512.

July and August Municipal Heritage Museum (MUPAM)

Children between 5 and 12 years of age are the target group for the short summer camp entitled 'A summer.... at the museum!'. For two weeks in July and two weeks in August the youngest children can enjoy fun activities in the museum's exhibition rooms, putting their history knowledge to the test, trying out some crazy ideas of their own, discovering more about the museum's exhibits in a fun way, and it is free of charge to join in.

Dates:

- From 16 to 19 July

- From 23 to 26 July

- From 6 to 9 August

- From 13 to 16 August

Time: from 11am to 1.15pm

Ages: 5 to 12 years old

Booking: prior registration at actividades.mupam@evento.es, or by calling 659617832.

In July Carmen Thyssen Museum Malaga

The Museo Carmen Thyssen is also reaching out to children this summer with the activity An Odd Course for Would-be Spies. Based on what they find striking about each attendee, the workshop consists of exposing each participant's own individual "oddities". Using humour, some role-play dynamics, games and personal artistic expression, the aim is to uncover the traits that are not their own and then to take that characteristic onto the stage, all improvised of course. Two more workshops are available until 19 July.

Dates:

- Group for 5 to 8 years old: 9 to 12 July

- Group for 7 to 12 years old: 16 to 19 July

Opening hours: from 10am to 2pm

Price: 36 euros, 28 euros for large families (3+ children)

Reservation: Pre-registration at www.carmenthyssenmalaga.org

In August Pompidou Centre Malaga

The Pompidou Centre Malaga also offers workshops for children aged 6 to 12 in August. The groups will run in sequence, changing every three days. For each cycle participants will live with the works of art and will carry out visits and activities specific to each exhibition. The workshops are free with prior registration.

Dates:

- Group 1: 7 to 9 August

- Group 2: 14 to 16 August

- Group 3: 21-23 August

- Group 4: 28-30 August

Timetable: from 10.30am to 1.30pm

Capacity: 18 participants per group

Reservation: Pre-registration at educacion.centrepompidou@malaga.eu

July to September La Concepción Historical Botanical Garden

For its part, La Concepción Historical Botanical Garden offers a camp for children between 4 and 16 years of age during the months of July and August, as well as the first week of September, Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm. The camp includes games to explore and research about the flora in the gardens, workshops to develop children's creativity and artistic activities related to more sustainable games of yesteryear, using recycled materials or natural elements.

Dates:

- Full month of July, Monday to Friday

- Full month of August, Monday to Friday

- First full week of September.

Opening hours: 9am to 2pm

Capacity: between 15 and 20 participants distributed according to age groups.

Ages: 4 to 16 years old

Price: 70.50 euros per week.

Reservations: Telephone 951 92 61 80 and 639 91 40 55 and/or email infojbotanicomalaga@gmail.com.