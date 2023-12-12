Stunning photos and video capture strange sea mist that rolled onto the Costa del Sol

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 11:22 Compartir Copiar enlace

A very dense sea mist, known locally as a 'taró', rolled inland along parts the Costa del Sol on Monday, bringing with it some amazing scenes.

It spread from various points in Malaga city including the port area, to Torremolinos, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, and the Axarquia coast, Jose Luis Escudero pointed out in his SUR blog, Storms and Lightning.

However, the taró - more typical in May, June or July - is no longer so unusual at this time of year. "For some years it has been happening in December, January, March ... and that is due to climate change," Escudero said. "The water is always cold at this time of the year and, when warm and humid breezes come in, when they come into contact with the water, the taró forms," he added.

Weather change

The weather phenomenon appeared just as warmer than usual temperatures for this time of year also arrived on the Costa del Sol. Malaga city reached a top of 25C degrees on Monday 11 December, while 27 degrees is expected this Tuesday 12 December.

But Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) is forecasting a change from Wednesday when a new front of cold air arrives. Malaga city will go from a balmy 27 degrees this Tuesday to a chilly 20C on Wednesday.