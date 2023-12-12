Mercury set to plummet on the Costa del Sol after spring-like temperatures of 27C in December

Rossel Aparicio / Agencies Malaga Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 10:22 | Updated 11:20h. Compartir Copiar enlace

The people of Malaga province have once again put away their warm clothes due to the spring-like (or even summer-like, some say) recent weather just before the Christmas holidays.

On Monday, the maximum temperature reached 25C in Malaga city and today (Tuesday, 12 December) it is expected to peak at 27 degrees. However, according to the weather forecast from Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), the situation will change from Wednesday with the arrival of a new cold air front on the mainland.

Therefore, although the week has started with "very high" temperatures for this time of the year - temperatures may even reach 30C in areas in the southeast of the mainland - the situation will change dramatically from Wednesday 13 December when Aemet expects the current "extraordinary" values to begin to "normalise" and the typical December cold to return.

A general drop in temperatures is expected, more noticeable on the Mediterranean coast. In Malaga city, for example, the 27C of today will drop to a maximum of 20 degrees from Wednesday until the weekend.

According to the spokesperson for the state weather agency, Rubén del Campo, this week the weather will be generally stable, with the exception of the extreme north of the mainland, where it could rain today and the rainfall could also extend to other areas in a weaker form.

On Wednesday, cloudy or overcast skies are expected in Andalucía, "associated with a front that will cross the region from northwest to southeast and will be accompanied by weak precipitation, more likely and intense in the Guadalquivir valley," warned Aemet. However, after the passage of the front the skies will be slightly cloudy. Light westerly winds are also expected, moderate on the coast.

Stable weather and usual cold

From Thursday onwards, high pressure will prevail, which will maintain the usual stable and cold weather for this time of the year during the second half of the week. In addition, rainfall will be limited to the extreme north of the Spanish mainland, with the possibility of some showers in the Balearic Islands.

In the rest of the country, according to Rubén del Campo, the probability of precipitation will be reduced with the arrival of the weekend, so that "dry" weather will prevail, accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures and some frost in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures are forecast to rise across the board on Friday, although thermometers will plummet again from Saturday onwards, with night frosts spreading across large parts of central, northern and eastern Spain, mainly inland.