Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mercury set to plummet on the Costa del Sol after spring-like temperatures of 27C in December
Weather forecast

Mercury set to plummet on the Costa del Sol after spring-like temperatures of 27C in December

From Wednesday, Spain's Met Office predicts that the entry of a mass of cold air into the mainland will "normalise" the "extraordinary" temperatures of recent days

Rossel Aparicio / Agencies

Rossel Aparicio / Agencies

Malaga

Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 10:22

Compartir

The people of Malaga province have once again put away their warm clothes due to the spring-like (or even summer-like, some say) recent weather just before the Christmas holidays.

On Monday, the maximum temperature reached 25C in Malaga city and today (Tuesday, 12 December) it is expected to peak at 27 degrees. However, according to the weather forecast from Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), the situation will change from Wednesday with the arrival of a new cold air front on the mainland.

Related news

Therefore, although the week has started with "very high" temperatures for this time of the year - temperatures may even reach 30C in areas in the southeast of the mainland - the situation will change dramatically from Wednesday 13 December when Aemet expects the current "extraordinary" values to begin to "normalise" and the typical December cold to return.

Related news

A general drop in temperatures is expected, more noticeable on the Mediterranean coast. In Malaga city, for example, the 27C of today will drop to a maximum of 20 degrees from Wednesday until the weekend.

According to the spokesperson for the state weather agency, Rubén del Campo, this week the weather will be generally stable, with the exception of the extreme north of the mainland, where it could rain today and the rainfall could also extend to other areas in a weaker form.

On Wednesday, cloudy or overcast skies are expected in Andalucía, "associated with a front that will cross the region from northwest to southeast and will be accompanied by weak precipitation, more likely and intense in the Guadalquivir valley," warned Aemet. However, after the passage of the front the skies will be slightly cloudy. Light westerly winds are also expected, moderate on the coast.

Stable weather and usual cold

From Thursday onwards, high pressure will prevail, which will maintain the usual stable and cold weather for this time of the year during the second half of the week. In addition, rainfall will be limited to the extreme north of the Spanish mainland, with the possibility of some showers in the Balearic Islands.

In the rest of the country, according to Rubén del Campo, the probability of precipitation will be reduced with the arrival of the weekend, so that "dry" weather will prevail, accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures and some frost in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures are forecast to rise across the board on Friday, although thermometers will plummet again from Saturday onwards, with night frosts spreading across large parts of central, northern and eastern Spain, mainly inland.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch the incredible act of sportsmanship at Malaga Marathon that has since gone viral
  2. 2 Three men accused of murder in Mijas face total of 128 years in prison
  3. 3 Police smash gang that swindled more than six million euros through internet scams on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Two people rushed to hospital after head-on collision in Vélez-Málaga
  5. 5 Uber launches new car rental business in Malaga
  6. 6 A Malaga town with its own fertility idol
  7. 7 La Cala Lions' Christmas dinner raises more than 1,600 euros for worthy causes
  8. 8 Panettone perfection: consumer organisation tastes and ranks the best from stores in Spain
  9. 9 Overdue work to improve electricity supply in La Carihuela begins
  10. 10 A rape every two days: reports quadruple in the past five years in Malaga province

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad