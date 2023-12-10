Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of people on a Costa del Sol beach. Moreno
South of Spain to bask in unseasonal temperatures of up to 27C this week
On Monday the maximum and minimum temperatures will rise across the whole of the Andalucía region, according to state weather agency Aemet

SUR

Malaga

Sunday, 10 December 2023, 17:24

You can put aside your warmer winter clothes, at least for a couple of days, because you shouldn't need them. An unseasonal 'mini-spring' will arrive in the south of Spain this week, with temperatures reaching 27C in parts of the Andalucía region, something unusual for the month of December.

It will be this Monday, 11 December, when the rise in the mercury will begin to be felt. And it will last, according to state weather agency (Aemet) on its website, until Tuesday, with values returning to normal for the time of year on Wednesday.

But how noticeable will the rise in temperatures be? According to Aemet, in Granada province the maximum will be 24 degrees on Monday and the minimum 14C. On the same day, in Jaén, the maximum is expected to be 22 degrees and the minimum 12; in Almeria, on Tuesday there will be a high of up to 23 degrees and a minimum of 15. However, the highest temperatures will be on the Costa del Sol in Malaga province, where up to 27 degrees are expected on Tuesday, with a minimum of 16C.

Widespread increase

The mercury will begin to rise this Sunday across most of Spain, with points on the Mediterranean and Andalucía exceeding 20C, with the exception of Galicia, which will be on a risk weather warning due to strong winds and persistent rainfall, especially in the west of the region, according to the Aemet forecast.

