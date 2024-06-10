Miracle escape as two people slightly injured after lorry loses wheel and smashes into motorway service station in Malaga province

Image of the crashed lorry on the fuel station forecourt.

Enrique Miranda Malaga Monday, 10 June 2024, 12:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

There was a spectacular crash on the AP-46 motorway in the north of Malaga province on Sunday evening (9 June) after a lorry lost control and smashed into a service station forecourt.

The vehicle was travelling along the AP-46 motorway at kilometre 3 in the municipality of Antequera when it crashed into the Repsol petrol station at about 8.30pm.

According to the emergency services, a call was received which said that a lorry had lost a wheel which had caused a fire in a ditch and which shortly afterwards spread to scrubland. The large vehicle then skidded to a halt on a petrol station forecourt and an ended up on its side next to two fuel pumps.

The overturned vehicle came to rest on the forecourt of the motorway service station. CPB

According to 112 Andalucía, at least two people were injured, although only slightly. Local Police officers and firefighters acted quickly to rescue the casualties and then continued working to minimise the risk of a fire or explosion at the fuel station. The injured were taken to Antequera hospital.

The aftermath of the accident. CPB

Fire crews from Colmenar and Antequera attended the incident and a specialist Plan Infoca wildfire brigade extinguished the fire in the scrubland.