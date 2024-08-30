Ronda's new bus station 'will be ready in 18 months'

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Friday, 30 August 2024, 16:29 | Updated 17:01h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Ronda council plans to complete the work on the new bus station in the town within a year and a half, which means that the new infrastructure will be ready, if the deadline is met, by January 2026, according to local government sources.

It should be noted that the work was only recently restarted after two years of being paralysed due to one of the two companies initially awarded the contract pulling out. As part of the contract both had been granted a concession that would have allowed them to operate the facilities at a later date. One of the parties to this temporary joint venture (UTE) resigned from the project due to economic problems and so the council opted to terminate the contract with respect to the other party.

In addition, the socialist party (PSOE), in opposition at the town hall, filed a formal complaint in which it asked for an investigation into whether the land for the bus station in El Fuerte district could actually accommodate such facilities. This complaint was provisionally shelved, while PSOE announced that it would lodge an appeal.

The town hall has earmarked around 1.8 million euros of its own funds to finish the bus station, a project that the current mayor, María de la Paz Fernández, left unfinished during her last term of office.

The location chosen for the new station is not to the liking of the opposition, both in this and in the last legislature, arguing that the area is saturated with other facilities. However, all parties agree that the current bus station is obsolete and needs to be renovated to benefit transport into and out of the town, including tourist buses.