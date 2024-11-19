Serranía de Ronda town rallies round local businessman after fire guts his vehicle workshop

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 16:26

Residents of Cortes de la Frontera, in the Guadiaro valley at the westernmost point of the Serranía de Ronda, are rallying behind David Torres, a local businessman who runs a vehicle repair workshop in this small mountain town. The premises were recently gutted following a fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning.

"The fire has left the workshop in a desperate situation and puts our fellow businessman, who has been working in this trade and in this workshop for many years, in a critical situation. Now it is up to all of us in Cortes and even neighbours from other villages to help so that this great person, whom you all know, can once again move forward", said Javi Botin, a friend and neighbour of David Torres.

Therefore, on 6 December, coinciding with the long 'puente' (bridge) holiday weekend to celebrate the day for Spain's Constitution and the Immaculate Conception in the religious calendar, a solidarity event is being organised in the town, a day when the people can gather together to raise funds for this good cause. The event will include a bar serving drinks and food and there will be live music performances, among other activities.

In addition, various local businesses and shop traders have organised raffles with prizes ranging from a free weekend in a local tourist accommodation to food and drink, clothing and household items) in order to raise more funds for this cause so close to their hearts. Those businesses include furniture and home electrical retailers Gutiérrez, fishmonger Hermanos Villanueva, holiday rental Casa Rural Las Albertillas, restaurant Mesón Los Alcornocales-Cafetería María and family fashion store La Boutique de Triana.

For his part David Torres has been posting on his social media accounts about how very grateful and overwhelmed he is by this wave of solidarity: "I will never forget this, thank you all so much."