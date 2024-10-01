Ronda council to crack down on electric scooter riders after they 'burst onto the scene'

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 16:08 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Ronda town hall is cracking down on electric scooter riders and has set the minimum age for using them at 14 as well as preventing their use on public pavements.

The council moved the motion to regulate the electric scooters at a council meeting on Monday 30 September following an increase in their use throughout the town. Councillor for traffic Jorge Fernández said the aim is to "guarantee safety between pedestrians and these drivers". "Scooters and electric scooters have burst onto the scene in Ronda and their spread has created new challenges," he added.

Under the new rules, users must be a minimum of 14 years old and must not drive above a speed limit of 25 kilometres per hour (except on roads with a lower speed limit). On urban roads, the maximum speed may not exceed 20 kilometres per hour. Users are also prohibited from riding the scooters on pavements, walkways or other pedestrian-only areas.

Scooters must also be used up on the road under the same rules as bicycles. There also cannot be more than one person on the scooter, and no animals or objects can be transported.

Con Ronda spokesperson Fran Sancho announced his group would present suggestions but criticised a lack of cycle lanes in the town. He gave, as examples, the areas of the UE-19 and the access to the Manolo López municipal swimming pool.

Socialist councillor Juan Carlos González said the new rules will "improve the safety of users" as well as acting as a framework for police in the event of any incidents.