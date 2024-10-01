Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of an electric scooter rider. SUR
Ronda council to crack down on electric scooter riders after they &#039;burst onto the scene&#039;
 

Ronda council to crack down on electric scooter riders after they 'burst onto the scene'

A minimum age limit has been set by the town hall as well as new rules established on where people can drive the personal mobility vehicles

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 16:08

Opciones para compartir

Ronda town hall is cracking down on electric scooter riders and has set the minimum age for using them at 14 as well as preventing their use on public pavements.

The council moved the motion to regulate the electric scooters at a council meeting on Monday 30 September following an increase in their use throughout the town. Councillor for traffic Jorge Fernández said the aim is to "guarantee safety between pedestrians and these drivers". "Scooters and electric scooters have burst onto the scene in Ronda and their spread has created new challenges," he added.

Under the new rules, users must be a minimum of 14 years old and must not drive above a speed limit of 25 kilometres per hour (except on roads with a lower speed limit). On urban roads, the maximum speed may not exceed 20 kilometres per hour. Users are also prohibited from riding the scooters on pavements, walkways or other pedestrian-only areas.

Scooters must also be used up on the road under the same rules as bicycles. There also cannot be more than one person on the scooter, and no animals or objects can be transported.

Con Ronda spokesperson Fran Sancho announced his group would present suggestions but criticised a lack of cycle lanes in the town. He gave, as examples, the areas of the UE-19 and the access to the Manolo López municipal swimming pool.

Socialist councillor Juan Carlos González said the new rules will "improve the safety of users" as well as acting as a framework for police in the event of any incidents.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol resort thanks tourists with free shows and white carnations
  2. 2 How inheritance tax works in Spain for non-residents
  3. 3 Third 'little big' Danish castle opens on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Art goes international in Malaga province village
  5. 5 Walking group on the Costa del Sol raises 20,000 euros for charity
  6. 6 Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium renovation project under way but with uncertainty still looming
  7. 7 Joan Hunt awards highlight the contribution of foreign residents in Malaga province
  8. 8 Fuengirola theatre presents English-language production of hit Broadway musical Annie
  9. 9 Little-known Marbella golfer upsets the odds with Open de España win
  10. 10 First international dog show in 'pet-friendly' Benalmádena deemed 'a resounding success'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad