Robert de Niro enjoys a gastronomic getaway in Ronda: where did he dine and what did he feast on?

Would Al Capone like the historic centre of Ronda, would Vito Corleone be impressed by the bullring of La Real Maestranza de Caballería, would Travis Bickle (from the Taxi Driver) take a selfie on the Puente Nuevo (New Bridge)? What we do know is that Robert de Niro, winner of two Oscars and one of Hollywood's biggest stars, has been delighted with his recent getaway to Ronda.

The American actor has been spending a few days on the Costa del Sol with his family and, as a passionate foodie, he didn't miss the chance to eat at one of the best restaurants in Spain, the two Michelin starred Bardal, run by Benito Gómez. Although these visits are usually made with a certain degree of confidentiality, some images have revealed De Niro's presence in the province of Malaga, such as the one posted by the mayor of Ronda, Mari Paz Fernández, on Instagram.

De Niro spent the weekend in Ronda visiting the main monuments of the historic mountain town that straddles its famous gorge, and also to have lunch on Saturday at Bardal. The reservation at the well-known restaurant had been booked for several weeks, but it wasn't until the day before that chef Benito Gómez found out that he was going to feed the The Godfather and Raging Bull actor.

"The day before I found out that he was coming to eat at the restaurant and the truth is that it has been an honour, we are very happy that he has enjoyed the experience," said the chef. De Niro was straightforward, very polite and approachable. He didn't want a private booth or anything special in the restaurant. "He seemed to me to be a very normal, elegant man, very interested in cooking, but without eccentricities," the chef told SUR.

But what did the actor, who is used to going to the best restaurants in the world, eat? Well, the same as the rest of the diners who that day opted for the special menu offered by Bardal. A menu for 180 euros which, as reflected on the restaurant's website, gave him the choice of consommé of raw vegetables with elderflower, roasted tomato clamato, mushroom tart, tuna salad, picaña with green pepper, squid with onions and Payoyo cheese and skewered rabbit with truffle, among other things. For desserts, mango and coconut, sweet potato and orange and petits-fours.

"He came hungry, so we also gave him a molletito (soft bap) from Máximo and some croquettes from Tragatá, and he was delighted. I was able to talk to him a bit, and he really liked the cuisine and knew our work," said Gómez.

He left so happy that De Niro wanted to take away several bags of molletes from Máximo, the bakery from Benaoján in the Serranía de Ronda that is conquering the national market.

De Niro, 80, is passionate about cuisine and has on several occasions publicly praised the level of Spanish gastronomy. In 2022, he starred in the Madrid fusion campaign Invaluable Food, in which he tasted a priceless menu by five chefs (Mauro Colagreco, Joan Roca, Quique Dacosta, José Andrés and Martín Berasategui). On several occasions he has confessedthat he loves Spain, and he was in Malaga in 2018, opening a restaurant in Marbella. He was also one of the great surprises of the Malaga Festival in 2003, when he walked the red carpet as he was in the province filming El Puente de San Luis Rey.