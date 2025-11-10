Ronda features in new Netflix blockbuster based on Agatha Christie novel, the Seven Dials Mystery

Paco Griñán Malaga Monday, 10 November 2025, 16:08 Share

Netflix is gaining momentum in Malaga. Following this year's premiere of Javier Castillo's latest book adaptation The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game, Carmen Mola's story Two Graves, which turned into a worldwide hit, and the arrival this Friday of the romantic film Mango, all of them filmed in the Costa del Sol province, the streaming platform has already fixed a date for its new international blockbuster set in Ronda. Seven Dials is based on a mystery novel by the queen of crime, Agatha Christie - The Seven Dials Mystery. The capital of the Serranía de Ronda area makes an appearance in the trailer for this British period drama, which has positioned itself as one of the major releases for the US streaming service's lineup at the beginning of next year.

Zoom The Fuente de los Ocho Caños in Ronda, in a still from the series. Netflix

In the first images released from the series, Ronda's historic bullring is prominently featured, where the popular actor Martin Freeman (of Nightwatching and Black Panther fame, among others) faces off against a fierce bull with sharp horns from which he tries to escape. These stills are particularly significant right now, as the bullring has been closed for several months and is currently undergoing renovations due to unstable ground and the reinforcement of the roof to the bullring's upper gallery. Filming for this international production of mystery and intrigue took place in September 2024, before renovation work had started.

The series, its complete title being Agatha Christie: Seven Dials, will premiere on Netflix on 15 January. The story is set in England in 1925 and starts with a lavish party at a country house, where a harmless prank takes a terrible and deadly turn. The astute and inquisitive Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent (played by Mia McKenna Bruce) seizes the opportunity to investigate the case and unravel the secrets hidden by certain members of English high society.

Zoom Mia McKenna Bruce stars as the young detective in this mystery blockbuster. Netflix

A plot brimming with twists and turns so typical of the tales penned by the grand dame of mystery also takes us to Ronda, where other iconic locations around the town can be seen, such as the Casa del Rey Moro (the Moorish king's palace) and the Fuente de los Ocho Caños (the fountain with eight waterspouts). Apart from these locations, the 100-plus actors and technicians who formed part of the film crew for Seven Dials also shot scenes at the New Bridge (Puente Nuevo) over the Tajo gorge, Duquesa de Parcent square, the Arab baths and the Alameda del Tajo park and more besides.

Zoom A bull's horn appears in the trailer for Agatha Christie: The Seven Dials, filmed at the Maestranza bullring in Ronda. Netflix

Alongside the young lead, played by Mia McKenna Bruce (of How To Have Sex fame), and Martin Freeman, the cast also includes Helena Bonham Carter (Sweeney Todd and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Ed Bluemel (Killing Eve and Sex Education) and Nabhaan Rizwan, who filmed another Netflix blockbuster Kaos in Malaga that was ultimately cancelled. Ironically, during filming, the casting team looked for a double for Scottish actor Iain Glen (Ser Jorah in Game of Thrones), but the official cast list does not include him, so it is still unknown whether he ultimately dropped out of the project or has a surprise role in the plot.

Zoom The Casa del Rey Moro house also lends its centuries-old walls to the plot of this Agatha Christie-esque series Netflix

Palma Pictures, one of Spain's leading production companies specialising in filming foreign and Hollywood series and movies, spearheaded the Ronda shoot for this new international series. This Mallorca-based production company brought the Netflix franchise The Crown to Malaga, using various locations in the Costa del Sol capital and province to film scenes supposedly set in Australia. They also brought the recent Movistar mafia drama This City is Ours, filmed on the Costa del Sol and in Antequera, which also stars another Game of Thrones actor, Sean Bean.

For its part, Ronda is also a frequent destination for productions that seek a unique backdrop for their storylines with the town's surrounding mountains and iconic Tajo gorge. In recent years, several series have focused on the town, such as the third season of HBO's Dark Matter and also Feria, a crime drama produced by Netflix Spain.