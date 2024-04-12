How and when can I visit Ronda's new 1.6-million-euro gorge walk tourist attraction?

The new pathway allows access to the foot of the gorge offering a fresh view of the town's famous New Bridge.

From this Saturday (13 April) Ronda will have a major new tourist attraction: the Desfiladero del Tajo pathway that drops from the centre of the town down to bottom of the its famous gorge. The 250-metre route allows you to see the well-known geological formation and the New Bridge that spans it from a perspective you've never seen it from before.

People registered in the Ronda municipality will be granted free access to the site, while other visitors will need to pay five euros. There will be morning and afternoon opening hours. In the morning it will be from 10am to 2pm, with the latest time to access the walkway at 1pm. In the afternoon, the timetable will be from 4pm to 8pm, with the last available slot at 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased through the new tourist attraction's website www.desfiladerodeltajo.info. They can also be purchased by scanning the QR code that will be visible in numerous businesses and tourist attractions around Ronda. In the first 24 hours of the website's launch, 600 tickets had already been sold.