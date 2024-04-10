Video: Here's a first peek as Ronda prepares to open first phase of 1.6 million euro gorge walk tourist attraction The refurbished pathway, which drops down to the base of the 'New Bridge', will eventually be completed with a walkway along the bottom of the mountain town's famous gorge and admission will cost five euros

Ronda town hall will this Saturday (13 April) open to the public the first phase of the Camino del Desfiladero del Tajo, the town's new 1.6-million-euro gorge walk.

The path which already existed, but has been massively upgraded, goes down to the base of the 'New Bridge', along the edge of the gorge. The second stage of work, which will consist of the installation of a new walkway at the bottom of the gorge, alongside the Guadalevín river, will be completed soon.

Work for the creation of the attraction, designed by Luis Machuca, the architect of Malaga province's famous Caminito del Rey suspended walkway along the El Chorro gorge, will cost around 1.6 million euros - half of it will be financed by Ronda town hall and the other half by the Diputación, Malaga's provincial authority.

Mayor María de la Paz Fernández announced this week the opening of the first stage of the Camino to the general public on Saturday 13 April. Admission will cost five euros and for residents registered in Ronda the visit will be free of charge, however they will be asked to present an ID card.

A website has been set up where tickets can be pre-booked: www.desfiladerodeltajo.info. It is available in seven languages and an application can be downloaded using a QR code to find out more about this natural site.

The mayor, accompanied by councillor for tourism Ángel Martínez described the new tourist attraction as "our most unique and iconic monument".

The refurbished path starts at the Plaza María Auxiliadora, in the town centre, and is about 400 metres long. The work has been financed by the Junta de Andalucía, with around 500,000 euros. It goes down to the base of the bridge and offers impressive views, also from several viewpoints.

The maximum capacity will be 30 people per hour. When the second stage is completed, the gorge will be crossed from the base of the bridge and the ending point will be at the old San Miguel Hermitage, next to the Arab Baths, in the Padre Jesús neighbourhood.