Four aircraft scrambled to tackle wildfire near Ronda

Enrique Miranda Malaga Friday, 5 July 2024, 15:52 | Updated 15:58h.

The Junta de Andalucía's specialist Plan Infoca forest fire brigade reported an active wildfire in the municipality of Ronda, near Cuevas del Becerro, at around 3pm this Friday, 5 July.

Several aerial firefighting resources are working in the area: a medium-heavy helicopter, a heavy helicopter and two light seaplanes. In addition, on the ground, a fire engine and two groups of forest firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire.

🔴 DECLARADO #IFCuevasDelBecerro (Málaga).



MEDIOS:

🚁 1 helicóptero semipesado

👩‍🚒 1 #TOP, 2 grupos de bomberos forestales y 1 #AAMM

🚒 1 autobomba pic.twitter.com/DxCjbNXY5y — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 5, 2024

