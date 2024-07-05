Four aircraft scrambled to tackle wildfire near Ronda

Sections
Enrique Miranda
Malaga
Friday, 5 July 2024
The Junta de Andalucía's specialist Plan Infoca forest fire brigade reported an active wildfire in the municipality of Ronda, near Cuevas del Becerro, at around 3pm this Friday, 5 July.
Several aerial firefighting resources are working in the area: a medium-heavy helicopter, a heavy helicopter and two light seaplanes. In addition, on the ground, a fire engine and two groups of forest firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire.
🔴 DECLARADO #IFCuevasDelBecerro (Málaga).— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 5, 2024
MEDIOS:
🚁 1 helicóptero semipesado
👩🚒 1 #TOP, 2 grupos de bomberos forestales y 1 #AAMM
🚒 1 autobomba pic.twitter.com/DxCjbNXY5y
