Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
@Plan_INFOCA
Four aircraft scrambled to tackle wildfire near Ronda
112 incident

Four aircraft scrambled to tackle wildfire near Ronda

Two Plan Infoca firefighting helicopters and two seaplanes, as well as ground crews, have been deployed to the area

Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Friday, 5 July 2024, 15:52

Opciones para compartir

The Junta de Andalucía's specialist Plan Infoca forest fire brigade reported an active wildfire in the municipality of Ronda, near Cuevas del Becerro, at around 3pm this Friday, 5 July.

Several aerial firefighting resources are working in the area: a medium-heavy helicopter, a heavy helicopter and two light seaplanes. In addition, on the ground, a fire engine and two groups of forest firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire.

More to follow...

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Demolition of three Benalmádena hotels awaited as 'potential buyers' of land show interest
  2. 2 German resident reported missing by family in Malaga province found safe and well
  3. 3 Benalmádena calls on central government for new train stations on existing line along the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Petition started in Costa del Sol town against reggaeton beach festival which is expected to attract 10,000 fans
  5. 5 Spain and Germany: one of the two best teams has to go
  6. 6 Beso Beach: the perfect fusion of Basque and Mediterranean cuisine in an idyllic setting
  7. 7 'Freedom Flotilla' to dock at Costa del Sol port on latest journey to Gaza
  8. 8 Cream of haute cuisine in Malaga province to prepare tasting menu for foodies at Cívitas Puerto Banús gala
  9. 9 'Don't blame lack of homes on the tourists,' say holiday-rental property owners
  10. 10 Europe-an rock royalty kick off iconic Costa del Sol music festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad