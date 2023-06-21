A first for Ronda as seats on the Malaga provincial Diputación are assigned

Ronda councillor María del Carmen Martínez is the first Partido Popular representative from the town on Malaga's provincial authority, which is expected to be set up at the end of June

One of the milestones of the municipal elections held on 28 May was that for the first time in the modern democratic era, the representative for Ronda on the Diputación provincial authority for Malaga province will be from the conservative Partido Popular. The appointment of María del Carmen Martínez Fernández was approved by the leadership of the Partido Popular in Malaga on Tuesday.

Since 1979, when the first municipal elections were held after the death of Franco, the representatives of the district of Ronda have been Socialist or from the now defunct Central Democratic Union party (UCD).

From 1983 and until 2023, the only representative elected for Ronda has been from the PSOE. From 1983 until 2008 the position was held by Juan Fraile, who was mayor of Ronda and president of the Diputación between 1999 and 2003. From 2008, when he was elected MEP, he was replaced in the Diputación by Francisco Márquez, then mayor of Cortes de la Frontera.

For the last four years the Socialist councillor in Cortes de la Frontera, Gema Ruiz, has been the representative of the Ronda region in the Diputación.

Martínez Fernández has been appointed along with eight other PP representatives in the provincial authority, according to sources consulted.

Two seats for the Axarquía region will be held by the Nerja councillor, María Nieves Atencia, and her counterpart in Torrox, Sandra Extremera; and the representative for Antequera will be Juan Rosas.

The representatives for the western Costa del Sol are the councillor for Mijas, Ana Carmen Mata, as well as Francisca Caracuel, from Marbella, who will leave her seat in the Andalusian regional government. The current Diputación councillors Salomé Hidalgo (Estepona), Esperanza González (Benahavís) and Francisco José Martín Moreno (Fuengirola) will retain their seats.

In the next few days, the nine representatives of the Malaga city district will be elected, where the current president of the Diputación and mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, will be present. All indications are that he will retain his post.