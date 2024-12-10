Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
CPB Málaga
Elderly man dies in a house fire in El Burgo
112 incident

Elderly man dies in a house fire in El Burgo

The 82-year-old died in the blaze at a rural property on the road which links the Malaga municipality with Ardales

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 09:43

An 82-year-old man died on Monday evening in a house fire in the town of El Burgo in Malaga province, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.

The incident happened at a rural property located on the MA-5401 road, which links El Burgo with Ardales, at 6.50pm. An eyewitness called the emergency response number to say local residents were trying to extinguish the flames that were coming out of the property.

Firefighters from the Malaga provincial brigade plus members of the Guardia Civil, Local Police, 061 paramedics and Civil Protection volunteers were all on the scene. The medical team confirmed that an 82-year-old man was found dead inside the burnt house.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Princess Birgitta of Sweden: rebellious, outspoken and lover of Spain
  2. 2 Malaga padel star in race against time after suffering fresh injury setback
  3. 3 Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed multiple times in Gibraltar
  4. 4 Marbella FC draw Atlético Madrid in dream Copa del Rey clash
  5. 5 Volunteer-run animal shelter on Costa del Sol opens its doors to raise essential funds
  6. 6 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  7. 7 Late own goal robs Malaga CF of valuable derby win
  8. 8 Malaga ultramarathon runner makes history with World Championship silver
  9. 9 Torremolinos authorises two-hour extension for hospitality industry over Christmas, New Year and Three Kings
  10. 10 League leaders Antequera CF hold their nerve to extend unbeaten run to ten matches

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Elderly man dies in a house fire in El Burgo