Elderly man dies in a house fire in El Burgo

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 09:43

An 82-year-old man died on Monday evening in a house fire in the town of El Burgo in Malaga province, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.

The incident happened at a rural property located on the MA-5401 road, which links El Burgo with Ardales, at 6.50pm. An eyewitness called the emergency response number to say local residents were trying to extinguish the flames that were coming out of the property.

Firefighters from the Malaga provincial brigade plus members of the Guardia Civil, Local Police, 061 paramedics and Civil Protection volunteers were all on the scene. The medical team confirmed that an 82-year-old man was found dead inside the burnt house.