Eight places you must see if you visit the famous 'copper forest' in the Serranía de Ronda this autumn

Javier Almellones Malaga Monday, 11 November 2024, 18:14

Spectacular chestnut trees, springs and waterfalls are some of the magical places in the villages of the Alto Genal in the Serranía de Ronda in Malaga province, especially when the leaves of trees such as the chestnut tree, which is predominant in many of these villages, are falling. The woodland is particularly dense in the triangle formed by the villages of Parauta, Pujerra and Igualeja, which have many places of interest. Some have been in existence for millennia and others are of recent creation, but in any case, they are added attractions to visit this area during the 'copper forest' season.

Pujerra The 'grandfather' chestnut tree

It is impressive for its size, its shape and also for its supposed longevity. It is at least a hundred years old, although some estimate that it may be several centuries old. It is relatively close to the village of Pujerra. From the upper part, it is reached via a wide, ascending track. After just over half a kilometre you will come to see it on the right. It is easily identifiable. Location: Castaño Centenario De Pujerra.

Parauta The 'enchanted forest'

It is one of the great attractions of the Serranía de Ronda since it came to life just over two years ago. Also known as the Magic Forest, this place, located near the town of Parauta, is a section of the hiking route that links it with Cartajima, where there are characters and animals associated with the mythology of the forests. Goblins, owls, fairies and many more surprises await on this route, which has been made possible thanks to the work of the sculptor Diego Guerrero. Location: The 'Enchanted Forest' of Parauta.

Equaleja The source of the Genal river

Although it is known by this name, geographically speaking it is not the only place where the river that gives its name to this splendid valley has its source. However, it is the most spectacular. From a grotto, water flows with vitality, forming small waterfalls. After the recent rains and with the dry leaves all around, it is one of the best times to visit the Genal de Igualeja spring, an enclave that can boast of being a natural monument of Andalucía and a unique spot in the province of Malaga. Location: Nacimiento Rio Genal.

Faraján Las Chorreras de Balatar

Water is a fundamental element in understanding the beauty of the Genal alley. In fact, it is the main attraction of the village of Faraján. Through a path that starts from the village itself you can get to see the Chorreras de Balastar, two spectacular waterfalls of a stream that flows into the main river in the area. Location: The Chorreras del Arroyo Balastar.

Cartajima and Júzcar Los Riscos

It is a geological complex which, seen from afar, provides a beautiful contrast to the chestnut grove. Located above the village of Cartajima, although also within the territory of Júzcar, the scenery also reminds us of El Torcal de Antequera as there are rocks which, through erosion, have taken on shapes resembling objects or animals. The best known is the one known as the Águila de los Riscos (eagle of the cliffs). To enter this place there is only one possible way, the one marked by the path of the Eras. Location: Riscos de Cartajima y Júzcar.

Júzcar The 'blue village'

The light blue colour of its houses and even its public buildings put Júzcar on the map in 2011, when this village in the Genal Valley was painted to promote the premiere of a Smurfs film. But, since 2017, it has been known as 'el pueblo azul' (the blue village), aimed above all at children. Recently, it has opted for the local fauna, with the placement of sculptures of native animals, such as the otter, the kingfisher or the deer. It is also home to La Bodega del Bandolero, a restaurant run by the chef Iván Sastre, known as the 'chestnut chef'. Location: Júzcar.

Pujerra The chestnut museum

In the village of Pujerra you will find the only ethnographic space that allows you to learn more about chestnut cultivation, which has been rooted in this area of the Serranía de Ronda for centuries. Through a space in the centre of the village, the Chestnut Museum is a must-see for anyone interested in learning more about the history of the landscape of Alto Genal. The opening of this space must be requested in advance at Pujerra town hall. Location: Chestnut Museum.

Alpandeire The legacy of Fray Leopoldo

In addition to the majestic San Antonio de Padua church, which is known as the 'cathedral of the Serranía' due to its size and two towers, this village is known above all for being the birthplace of Fray Leopoldo, one of the most devout saints in Andalucía. He spent his childhood and youth there and today his birth house can be visited, but there are also many allusions to this religious figure in the town centre and its surroundings, such as viewpoints, sculptures and soon a thematic museum (currently under construction). It is worth strolling through the streets of this village to relive the years lived by Fray Leopoldo, who died in Granada almost seventy years ago. Location: Alpandeire.