Benarrabá food fair to showcase the Ronda village's most typical dish

Javier Almellones Friday, 23 February 2024, 12:18

The small town of Benarrabá, located in the Genal valley region, hosts the Serranía de Ronda food fair on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 February, an event that honours of one of its most distinctive dishes – salmorejo de carne. Unlike the famous porra de Antequera or the salmorejo de Cordoba - cold thick soups made with tomatoes, olive oil, bread and garlic – this traditional dish is made with pork loin, potatoes, onion, garlic and parsley, and can be eaten hot or cold.

The event will offer free tastings of the soup, along with live cooking demonstrations (Saturday at 1pm) that will show visitors how to make the dish. There will also be an opportunity to try other local cuisine, while a market installed in the main plaza will offer visitors the chance purchase typical products from the Serranía de Ronda region, such as blood sausages, chorizo and hams, extra virgin olive oil, cheeses, preserves and wines.

Celebrating its 20th year, the foodie event will also offer walking routes through the streets of the town that highlight some of the important sites, including the church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación, and the Sanctuary of the Holy Cross. In addition, Benarrabá is an ideal town for hiking, with several routes, such as the one that leads to Prado de la Escribana and the neighbouring town of Genalguacil.