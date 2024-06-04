Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Woman arrested for stealing 5,000 dollars in cash from American tourists visiting Ronda
112 incident

Woman arrested for stealing 5,000 dollars in cash from American tourists visiting Ronda

The suspect was chased down and finally arrested by police, with other tourists snapping photos of a male accomplice who was also involved

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 15:59

A woman has been arrested for stealing an envelope containing 5,000 euros from American tourists who were visiting Ronda.

The pair alerted authorities after the woman stole the cash from them in Calle Naranja, in the centre of the historic mountain town - a magnet for foreign visitors.

The woman, who acted together with a man, tried to flee the area but was chased down and arrested. Tourists nearby were able to photograph the male accomplice, with officers able to identify him as a thief known to the Local Police force.

