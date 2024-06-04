Woman arrested for stealing 5,000 dollars in cash from American tourists visiting Ronda

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 15:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A woman has been arrested for stealing an envelope containing 5,000 euros from American tourists who were visiting Ronda.

The pair alerted authorities after the woman stole the cash from them in Calle Naranja, in the centre of the historic mountain town - a magnet for foreign visitors.

The woman, who acted together with a man, tried to flee the area but was chased down and arrested. Tourists nearby were able to photograph the male accomplice, with officers able to identify him as a thief known to the Local Police force.