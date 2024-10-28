Watch as influencer hangs from bridge spanning Ronda's gorge to do 300 pull-ups

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Monday, 28 October 2024, 16:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Argentinian social media influencer Gero Arias suspended himself from the central arch of the Puente Nuevo bridge of Ronda to perform 300 pull-ups in a daring challenge on Saturday 26 October.

It is part of a challenge the content creator is carrying out where he has committed to doing one pull-up challenge every day of the year in special destinations, in this case choosing the iconic new bridge spanning the gorge in Ronda.

In the rain, the Argentinian, who has thousands of followers on social media, carried out the challenge on a structure installed on the central arch of the bridge, some 100 metres above ground.

Arias has five million followers on Instagram and seven million on TikTok, with his videos reaching ten of thousands of views.