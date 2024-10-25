Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An example of one of the new passenger information points being installed at some Renfe train stations. SUR
High tech information points for passengers rolled out at 12 railway stations across Malaga province
Rail travel

The new touch screen machines will provide a service in several different languages and offer the possibility of connecting the user to a teleoperator

Ignacio Lillo

Friday, 25 October 2024, 16:36

Spain's state train operator Renfe has launched its new communication and customer service channel called Ares, which allows customers on railway station platforms to communicate with a remotely located teleoperator via a touch screen machine

The service is already in operation at 12 train stations in Malaga province: Álora, Fuengirola, Almargen-Cañete la Real, Antequera-Santa Ana, Benaoján-Montejaque, Bobadilla, Campillos, Cortes de la Frontera, El Chorro, Gaucín, Jimera de Líbar and Las Mellizas.

The system allows customers to communicate with a teleoperator via a screen to obtain information or receive help with the ticket purchase process. Renfe's Ares machines will be available throughout the individual station's opening hours.

One of the new machines installed on the station platform in Jimera de Líbar in the Serranía de Ronda. Karl Smallman

The train passenger only has to touch the screen to contact a teleoperator directly, who will help resolve their query, attending to their information, other services and ticket purchase needs, with the possibility of any passenger even being able to print out their ticket on the spot.

Information can be requested verbally or by introducing the details on the screen, regarding sales and aftersales procedures, as well as timetables and train service features currently on offer in real time. The system offers the service in different languages in an accessible manner, as the information terminals are certified for accessibility to disabled users.

