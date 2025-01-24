Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Renfe clarifies for how long the free and discounted Cercanías season tickets already purchased in Spain will be valid
Transport

Renfe clarifies for how long the free and discounted Cercanías season tickets already purchased in Spain will be valid

As of Thursday, these subsidised season tickets are no longer available

SUR

Friday, 24 January 2025, 13:06

As a result of the rejection of the Royal Decree extending public transport subsidies, as of this Thursday it is no longer possible to purchase free season tickets for frequent travellers and discounted travel cards. However, Renfe will maintain the validity of the free season tickets for frequent travellers already issued until 30 April (the date on which their validity expires) on Cercanías and Media Distancia services.

Avant season tickets already issued will remain valid until they expire. However, it is no longer be possible to purchase any more season tickets or discounted tickets.

After the rejection of the royal decree in which these season tickets were included, the extension of free travel and discounts on public rail transport has been cancelled.

The fares in force before September 2022 for tickets and season tickets are now applicable through self-service machines and ticket offices, with access through other sales channels being enabled gradually.

