Things to do when the sun goes down across Malaga province this summer

Javier Almellones Malaga Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 21:13

In summer, when the sun stops beating down and slides down the western horizon and a more pleasant temperature arrives, it's time to step out and enjoy the many outdoor activities on offer. From concerts to moonlit hikes or even guided tours of natural sites or places of historical interest. These are just some of the activities on offer for summer evenings in inland and coastal towns around Malaga province this season.

You only have to look around the geography of the province to find programmes and rounds of activities to suit all tastes, from family-friendly walks to traditional music concerts. These are some of the highlights for this summer.

1 Archidona Arxiduna Asleep: echoes of the past

Interior of the shrine of the Virgen of Grace where part of Arxiduna Dormida will play out.

La Arxiduna Dormida is back, an educational and dramatised way to learn about the history of this town. The key new feature for this year is the inclusion of the upper part of the recently restored Alcazaba (fortress), which adds a new stage and three additional characters to the dramatised route. Among the characters that visitors will meet are figures such as Abderramán I, Doña Leonor de Morales, Washington Irving and Blas Infante. This year visitors can reserve one of three options: attending only the dramatised walk through the town, all the drama plus dinner in one of several restaurants in Archidona and finally drama, dinner and an overnight stay in local lodgings. In order to join in, prior booking is required (telephone 952 71 64 79 or email oficinadeturismo@archidona.es).

When: 6, 13 and 25 July, 3 August, 14, 21 and 28 September and 5, 12, 19 and 26 October in Archidona.

2 Casabermeja Hiking al fresco

Senderismo al Fresco - a guided walk at sunset in Casabermeja.

When the summer sun has stopped beating down relentlessly on Casabermeja, it is a good time to enjoy the landscapes it has to offer. This is the proposal made by the Senderismo al Fresco programme organised by the local tourist office every summer. As in previous years, routes have been scheduled to take you to places such as Peñas de Cabrera (for the cave paintings), Torre Zambra (a tower offering views as far as Malaga city) and the Olivo Milenario (a very ancient olive tree). After each walk there will be tapas in nearby bars and restaurants, and on the 13th and 14th there will be a special excursion each night to see the Perseids. To take part in these guided walks reservations must be made in advance by calling 637 582 977.

When: every Tuesday and Thursday until 10 September plus the Perseids special on Wednesday 14 August in Casabermeja.

3 Antequera Moonlight

Visitors in the Plaza de los Escribanos.

It is probably the longest-running and most complete of all the collections of activities that come round annually on this list. For more than a decade the town of the dolmens and the Torcal has been transformed on summer nights to host dozens of activities that highlight its historical heritage and natural sites. Thus, until 30 September there is something extra on offer every evening, although there's more at the weekends. There will be a break at the end of August when Antequera will celebrate its Feria Royal (the main feria). For the other dates there will be a wide variety of activities such as guided and even dramatised tours, escape rooms (participants solve puzzles to exit a room), night-time treks or star-gazing events in sites such as the Alcazaba, El Torcal, the Dolmens complex or the Roman villa of La Estación, among many others. For almost all the activities you need to book in advance at the tourist office (Telephone: 952 702 505 or 952 708 305). Some activities are not free of charge, but any entrance fees will be explained when booking.

When: until 30 September in and around Antequera.

4 Torre del Mar Al Son del Rebalaje (sound and music events)

Al Son del Rebalaje in Torre del Mar.

The seaside resort of Torre del Mar is once again livening up its July and August evenings with a programme of free performances which will take place every evening from 10pm on the Poniente promenade. Choirs, flamenco, copla, children's music, pop, jazz and even opera will be some of the genres and styles that have been scheduled for the two summer months of high season. This programme of performances, christened 'Al Son del Rebalaje' (To the Sound of the Seashore) because it takes place next to the sea, will have a break during 24-28 July to make way for the main summer feria (fair) of this Axarquia town, for which several concerts are also planned.

When: Until 31 August from 10pm nightly on the Poniente promenade in Torre del Mar.

5 Vélez-Málaga Sendeviernes (Friday night walks)

Sendeviernes, organised by Club Deportivo Playas de Torre del Mar.

This set of events invites you to take a walk at night by the light of the moon. This outdoor experience is organised by the Club Deportivo Playas de Torre del Mar (the local sports club) in collaboration with the Sports Delegation from Vélez-Málaga council. These guided walks, which are completely free of charge, will take place in different parts of the Axarquia area. Running from late June to 13 September, 14 walks have been organised. All of them will start at 9pm and end after midnight. It is necessary to register in advance, as the number of participants has been stipulated at forty for each outing. The walks will be led by qualified guides from the Andalusian Mountaineering Federation. For more information please contact the town's Tourist Office or the Club Deportivo Playas de Torre del Mar's email playasdetorredelmar@gmail.com

When: Every Friday evening until 13 September.

6 Cártama Azahar Youth and Nights to cool off

Cantajuegos (singing games) in Las Noches al Fresquito in Cártama.

In the Guadalhorce valley this double event returns, especially dedicated to young people and children of the town. Both programmes will run until 27 July as different options for leisure and entertainment on summer nights. The venues for these two rounds of activities will be Cártama Pueblo (the main town), Estación de Cártama (railway station area, an out-of-town district), El Sexmo and Sierra de Gibralgalia. In these programmes there will be workshops, film sessions, children's shows, water activities, a circus gala, a cultural gymkhana, art classes al fresco or the activity "Venture into the night". There will also be space for sports activities such as an orienteering race, night-time tennis, football and basketball tournaments, hiking trails, a night-time trail and a night-time mountain bike trail. To attend the workshops and some of the activities, prior registration is required at the Youth and Children's Department by emailing cij@cartama.es or calling 952 422 500 (between 09.00 and 14.00).

When: every night until 27 July in Cártama Pueblo, Estación de Cártama, El Sexmo and Sierra de Gibralgalia.

*Other rounds of events happening elsewhere in Malaga province after sunset are the Portón del Jazz in Alhaurín de la Torre (every Friday in July from 10pm), Álora Mágica (from Monday 1 to Monday 22 July at 9pm in different locations) or Veladas con Alma in Mijas (every Wednesday until 21 August in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña from 10pm).