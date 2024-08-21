Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The digitalisation plan will help to detect leaks from the supply network and reduce expenditure. SUR
Spanish government pumps 18 million euros into digital upgrade of water supply networks in Malaga province
Drought crisis

The scheme will help detect leaks and reduce expenditure in Malaga city and these 71 municipalities in the province, managed by the Diputación

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 10:32

The Spanish government is pumping almost 18 million euros into projects to digitalise water supply networks throughout Malaga city and the province.

As part of the second call for applications of the water cycle digitalisation programme, Spain's ministry for ecological transition announced it will grant 17.9 million euros in aid as part of the initiative which involves projects that help reduce leakage losses from Malaga province's water supply networks.

Aguas de Malaga (Emasa) will receive 7.9 million euros in aid to improve the digitalisation of the integral water cycle in the municipal district of Malaga city (phase one).

Meanwhile, Malaga's Diputación provincial authority will receive 9.99 million euros which will go towards the Malaga Aqua Rural 5.0 project: efficiency and sustainability in the integral water cycle in the province of Malaga, which will benefit 71 municipalities.

The municipalities set to benefit will be Serrato, Montecorto, Villanueva de la Concepción, Yunquera, Viñuela, Villanueva de Tapia, Villanueva del Trabuco, Villanueva del Rosario, Valle de Abdalajís, Totalán, Tolox, Sierra de Yeguas, Sedella, Sayalonga, Salares, Riogordo, Pujerra, Pizarra, Periana, Parauta, Montejaque, Monda, Mollina, Moclinejo, Macharaviaya, Júzcar, Jubrique, Jimera de Líbar, Iznate, Igualeja, Humilladero, Guaro, Genalguacil, Gaucín, Fuente de Piedra, Faraján, Cútar, Cuevas de San Marcos, Cuevas Bajas, Cortes de la Frontera, Cómpeta, Comares, Colmenar, Casarabonela, Casabermeja, Cartajima, Cañete la Real, Canillas de Albaida, Canillas de Aceituno, Burgo El, Borge El, Benarrabá, Benaoján, Benamargosa, Benalauría, Benadalid, Atajate, Arriate, Arenas, Árchez, Alpandeire, Alozaina, Álora, Almogía, Almargen, Almáchar, Algatocín, Alfarnatejo, Alfarnate, Alcaucín and Alameda.

Nationally, the aid granted for projects included in these water initiatives amounts to 300 million euros, according to the subdelegation of the government.

