Neil Hesketh and Louise Cook Edwards. Karl Smallman
President of Costa Press Club elected
Club members were called to an extraordinary general meeting this week to vote for a new president and committee after the untimely death of Jesper Sander Pedersen last year

Liz Parry

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 17:59

Following the untimely death last year of the president of the Costa Press Club, the much lamented Jesper Sander Pedersen, club members were called to an extraordinary general meeting this week to vote for a new president and committee.

Neil Hesketh, who had been serving as acting president, headed the only candidature list presented for election and was duly elected along with the previous committee members and with the addition of Louise Cooke Edwards, who joins the committee as an executive member.

The EGM, held at Restaurante Vegetalia in Los Boliches, Fuengirola coincided with the annual general meeting, at which plans for the coming year were outlined by the new president.

This was followed by a buffet dinner prepared by Vegetalia owner Katja Gilan and her staff.

