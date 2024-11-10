Malaga is the Andalusian province with highest population gain in the last 12 months

Nuria Triguero Malaga Sunday, 10 November 2024, 07:32

The province of Malaga continues to lead population growth in Andalucía: in the last rolling year (October 2023 to October 2024) it has added 12,198 inhabitants, breaking a new record for total population. There are now 1,781,316 people living in Malaga. As a whole, the Andalusian region has added 26,860 residents in these 12 months, 45% of which correspond to Malaga. The following provinces are those that have also contributed to this growth: Almeria (+8,251), Granada (+4,073), Seville (+3,908), Cadiz (+2,570) and Huelva (+388). Jaen and Cordoba actually lost some: 980 and 3,548 respectively. These figures come from an update of the continuous population survey (CPS) carried out by Spain's INE national statistics institute on 1 October 2024.

This growth is mainly due to the foreign population: of the slightly more than 12,000 new residents that Malaga has added in the last 12 months, almost 7,500 (or 61%) are of foreign nationality. The three main countries of origin of the immigrants arriving in the province are Morocco (with 930 arrivals in the third quarter), Argentina (890) and Colombia (720).

Despite this notable increase, the truth is that Malaga has lost ground in the national ranking of provinces with the greatest demographic increases. In previous years it was ranked first, even ahead of Madrid and Barcelona, but in the last 12 months it has dropped to eighth place behind Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Murcia, Tarragona and the Balearic Islands. As a whole, Spain has added 101,568 inhabitants in this rolling year under survey.

If we focus on the most recent quarter (June to September), the INE statistics suggest that the population gain in the province of Malaga is slowing down as, during these three months, only 546 new residents have been added to the census.

What's the national population growth in Spain?

The resident population in Spain increased by 134,890 persons in the third quarter, making a total of 48,946,035 inhabitants of the country on 1 October 2024. This is also a record-breaking figure. In annual terms, the estimated growth was 425,801 people.

This population increase is mostly due to the increase in foreign residents as the number of persons born in Spain has decreased. This foreign-born population - 9,193,988 people - is larger than the foreign-born population due to the process of their having acquired Spanish nationality.

The number of foreigners increased by 101,568 persons during the last quarter to 6,735,487. The population of those with Spanish nationality increased by 33,322.