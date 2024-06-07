Andalusian roads to go green with 5,000 new plants: eight are in Malaga province

Chus Heredia Friday, 7 June 2024, 12:19 Compartir Copiar enlace

Major motorways always come with contracts for maintaining vegetation on the central reservations and verges for various reasons: road safety, aesthetics, cooling effect and CO2 emissions sink effect. To this end, the Andalusian department of transport, which oversees the regional network, has initiated a contract for pruning and planting over 5,200 shrubs and plants on motorways in the provinces of Almeria, Granada, Jaén, and Malaga. This contract involves planting new specimens on verges, central reservations, and junctions on roads such as the A-92, A-92N, or A-92M, reducing the impact of traffic on the environment, while also maintaining control of existing vegetation through pruning and conservation.

This contract has been awarded to the joint venture formed by the companies Coralsur Mantenimiento and Molifer Construcciones y Jardines at a cost to the regional government of more than 2.8 million euros and will cover 710 kilometres of road.

Where will they be planted?

The specifications include the planting of 5,215 shrubs and plants and pruning on 249 kilometres of the A-92 in the provinces of Almeria, Granada and Malaga, the A-92N motorway between Guadix and the border with the Murcia region, in Almeria, and the A-92M, from the Salinas train station to Las Pedrizas mountain pass. In addition, planting and pruning will be undertaken on sections of the A-334 road, from Baza to Huercal-Overa; the A-395 from Granada to Sierra Nevada; the A-316, from Úbeda to the Granada-Cordoba road; the A-7282, on the accesses to Antequera; the A-357 from Campillos to Malaga through the Guadalhorce Valley, and the A-7056 on the accesses to the Malaga PTA from the A-357, according to a statement from the regional government of Andalucía.

The purpose of this undertaking is to guarantee road safety and maintain the region's road network in optimum condition. These high-capacity roads already featured some vegetation that was initially included in their construction, but over time some of it has disappeared or is poorly preserved. In view of the situation, the regional ministry of development, territorial planning and housing has established a double line of work with these contracts. Plants will be incorporated on roads which lacked them when they were first built, while vegetation which has disappeared from main roads will be replaced.

Areas of vegetation will be repopulated to prevent surface erosion and reforestation with young plants to prevent the flora from ageing. The species chosen will be indigenous to the region, fast-growing and easy to plant. The plantations can fulfil utilitarian functions, such as containing slopes, preventing erosion, guiding traffic or providing travellers with areas of shade and rest. In addition, they also provide aesthetic functions, such as the integration of roads into the landscape which they cross, as well as showing or hiding certain places along the route.

The conservation and maintenance of existing vegetation is also included in the project, with pruning of bushes and mechanical or manual weeding. The operation will increase the visibility of the route and signage, improving road safety conditions when driving. It will also reduce the risk of fires, especially in summer, prevent damage to vehicles and people, facilitate drainage in the event of rain and speed up the work of maintenance teams.