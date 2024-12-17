Malaga pop star and best-selling artist in Spain makes acting debut in Netflix series

Paco Griñán Malaga Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 16:04

He won a gong at the Goya awards, Spain's main national annual film awards ceremony, even though he had never appeared on the screen. Although that will soon change as the popular Malaga-born singer Pablo Alborán prepares to make his acting debut in the Spanish Netflix series Respira (Breathless).

After announcing in April that he was taking a break from music, the singer signed up with Netflix for the second season of the medical drama series, with the streaming platform announcing the news on Monday 13 December. The new actor is currently filming in Madrid for the new instalment of the series starring Blanca Suárez and Aitana Sánchez Gijón.

Little is known about his long-awaited debut, except for a photo with which the news was confirmed and shows the singer of Éxtasis and Te he Echado de Menos dressed as a doctor and in an operating theatre setting. The image is reminiscent of Dr. Macizo from the legendary series Grey's Anatomy. What seems clear is that Alborán will play a surgeon at the Joaquín Sorolla hospital in Valencia where the story is set.

The now-actor had previously announced he was taking acting classes and that he did not rule out making his on-screen debut. "I really want to learn. Besides, I think it enriches you a lot in different aspects and even for my music, it will help me," Alborán said. "Music has a lot to do with cinema and cinema has a lot to do with music. In fact, neither of the two are separate," the pop singer, who won the Goya for best original song for the central theme of Palmeras en la Nieve, directed by Fernando González Molina, added.

Changing the script

El Desorden Crea is producing Respira and responsible for the debut of Pablo Alborán, where he will be accompanied by some veteran actors such as Najwa Nimri, Manu Ríos, Borja Luna and Alfonso Bassave, as well as Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Blanca Suárez.

After becoming the best-selling artist in Spain and accumulating 43 platinum records with six albums, the artist nominated 23 times for the Latin Grammy Awards - an award that has eluded him - announced he was taking a break in April, saying he wanted a time in "fallow" to "be with my people" and "write without any conditions".

Just a few months later, he came out of that break, although changing the script and returning to try something new, acting. Last year, he found himself an acting agency, A6Cinema - the same as his co-star Sánchez Gijón.