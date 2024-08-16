Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Operation Gourmet: nine arrested in Malaga for relabelling and distributing expired foodstuffs
Police have seized almost 2,000 kilos of poorly stored and distributed frozen and refrigerated products during several raids in the province

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 16 August 2024, 17:24

Members of the ROCA rural security branch of the Guardia Civil in Coín, whose duties include food safety checks, have successfully carried out Operation Gourmet. As a direct result a criminal organisation in Malaga province dedicated to the distribution of expired foodstuffs has been dismantled, with nine people arrested and two others under investigation. In addition, 1,800 kilos of badly preserved products have been seized by police officers.

The investigation began last February after the Guardia Civil became aware of possible illegal activity carried out by two food product distribution companies located in the San Luis and El Viso de Málaga industrial estates, and an egg labelling and packaging company in Colmenar, according to a statement from ROCA.

Initially, two health inspections were carried out in these premises by two veterinary inspectors from the health and consumer service of the trade department of Malaga city council, and 1,800 kilos of stored food products were seized and destroyed (1,200 kilos frozen and another 600 kilos refrigerated), which were incorrectly preserved, unlabelled or out of date.

These companies distributed frozen, dried and refrigerated meat, dairy, egg and vegetable products. Once the products had expired, they removed the labels and extended the expiry date, and then distributed them to their customers, even using vans without refrigeration equipment for their transport, with the consequent serious and imminent danger to the public health of consumers.

In the warehouse located on the El Viso industrial estate, they had an industrial freezer that was being used without authorisation, licences and other administrative authorisations to sell frozen products.

Likewise, an egg grading, labelling and packing machine was located and seized in the San Luis warehouse, which was used to modify and extend the expiry date of the eggs from the company located in Colmenar.

The commercial activity of selling and packing eggs had been illegally transferred to the warehouse in the San Luis industrial estate, carrying out the activity from there and using the business name of this third company to continue carrying out its activity without any sanitary or health controls.

Subsequently, a third health inspection was carried out at the company in Colmenar in collaboration with the eastern health management area of Malaga-Axarquia of the Andalusian regional government, where it was found that there was no commercial activity or machinery at the company, although it was registered with the aforementioned authority

