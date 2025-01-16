Malaga's olive oil exports rocket by 50% hitting an all-time high

Olive oil exports from Malaga province rocketed by 50% in the first ten months of last year and set an all-time record in sales, reaching 593 million euros. Malaga was also the fourth highest Andalusian province for growth after Almeria, Jaen and Seville, according to data released this week by Andalucía Trade, part of the regional government's Ministry of Economy, Finance and European Funds.

With these figures Malaga is the third Andalusian province for most exports of 'liquid gold', accounting for 15.3% of the region's total. The first two places are occupied by Seville with just over 1.98 billion euros sold (or 51% of all the olive oil exported from the region), and Cordoba with 676 million euros (17.4%).

593 million euros' worth of olive oil exports from Malaga province in the first ten months of 2024

The United States is the main destination for olive oil exports from Malaga with 202 million, which represents 34% of the total and a 56% increase in the first ten months of last year. It is followed by the European markets with Italy (98 million euros, an increase of 21.8%), France, which reached 63 millions making a rise of 10.7%, Germany up by 8.3% and standing at 49 millions and the Netherlands, where exports of the province's 'liquid gold' reached 27.5 millions after growing almost twice as much (up 97%).

Sales to China grew by 222%

China is in seventh place among the markets that buy olive oil from Malaga with 16.2 million euros, meaning a 222% increase in purchases, tripling the province's exports to the Asian market. Sales to Serbia also rose by 2,182.9% to 2 million euros, Poland with a 344.2% increase to 8.5 millions, the Czech Republic up 319.9% to 2.7 millions and Hungary with a 247.2% increase to three million euros.

In the first ten months of 2024 Malaga's olive oil exported to 61 countries. By continent, the European nations led the purchases with 327 millions (55% of the total), followed by America with 208 millions (35%), Asia with 51 millions (8.6%) and even a few sales to the far shores of Oceania (795,000 euros).

By product, extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is the leading product with 81% of total export sales of olive oil, according to data provided by Andalucía Trade in a press statement.

The data from Malaga contributed to the Andalucía region setting an all-time record for olive oil exports between January and October 2024 with nearly 3.98 billion euros or 46% growth. These figures mean that in those ten months the region surpassed the total foreign sales of 'liquid gold' achieved in the whole year of 2023.

As such the region has strengthened its position as a world leader in olive oil sales, accounting for 69% of Spain's exports, since almost three out of every four euros of Spanish olive oil sales to the world come from Andalucía.

Likewise, as the leading product in sales in the Andalusian agri-food sector, olive oil also contributes a positive balance to the region's trade balance of nearly 2.87 billion euros as olive oil exports are 3.8 times higher than imports to th region, according to data from Andalusia Trade.