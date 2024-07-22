Criminal gang that obtained nationality for migrants for 3,000 euros and marriages for 6,000 is smashed in Malaga

SUR Malaga Monday, 22 July 2024, 18:11 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Police have taken down a gang that forged documents and sold Spanish citizenship documents and marriage papers for 3,000 and 6,000 euros respectively in Malaga province.

National Police arrested 25 people following an investigation that started in December last year in Malaga city, Marbella and Lorca (Granada province). The police operation was carried out in two phases with eight members of the criminal network arrested: five in Malaga, two in Lorca and one Marbella. Another 17 people, including collaborators and clients of the organisation, were arrested: Malaga (12), Huelva (2), Madrid (1) and Vic (1), in the province of Barcelona.

The group allegedly specialised in impersonating migrants to obtain Spanish nationality in their name in exchange for 3,000 euros. They also facilitated marriages of convenience for 6,000 euros.

The false documents were created with real data of the clients and photographs of members of the organisation who were posing as them. The suspects then impersonated migrants in the exams to obtain the Diploma de Español Lengua Extranjera (DELE) and the Constitutional and Sociocultural Knowledge of Spain test (CCSAE) necessary to obtain Spanish nationality. On other occasions, and upon payment of 1,000 euros, they replaced migrants in obtaining driving licences.

The criminal group was also in charge of facilitating marriages of convenience, searching for fictitious partners, requesting registration and obtaining the necessary documentation in exchange for 6,000 euros.