Netflix and Amazon Prime Video set to premiere their new series filmed recently in Malaga province

Paco Griñán Malaga Friday, 29 August 2025, 15:08 Share

The summer is set to end on a high note on the streaming platforms. Both Netflix and Amazon have scheduled the premieres of two miniseries, thrillers full of tension. Yet that's not the only thing they share, they also have in common some Malaga locations, where their gripping plots of unhealthy obsessions and revenge are set. Thus, a good part of the team of the Money Heist ('La Casa de Papel') team, including 'Professor' Álvaro Morte, Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá) and Antequera-born Kiti Mánver, are leading the eagerly-awaited production of Two Graves ('Dos Tumbas') that Netflix has scheduled to release this Friday, 29 August. In a couple of weeks' time, on 10 September, Prime Video has already reserved the date for the arrival of another hard-hitting title: the international production The Girlfriend ('La novia'), starring and directed by Hollywood star Robin Wright (of House of Cards fame).

Netflix 'Two Graves': Carmen Mola and 'Money Heist' in Frigiliana

Looking ahead, in date order, the first of these intrigues arrives today on Netflix with the case of the disappearance of two girls from a small town in Malaga. Given the lack of results from the police, the investigation is then led by the courageous grandmother of one of the victims. A woman determined not only to uncover the whole truth, but also to deliver justice. A straightforward plot, lasting only three episodes, is a true exception in the TV series landscape, as it has an older woman in the leading role, usually a secondary character in these mystery plots.

Zoom Álvaro Morte and Kiti Mánver, stars of the miniseries 'Two Graves'. Jorge Fuembuena / Netflix

As such, Malaga-born Kiti Mánver carries the weight of this plot that promises blood and revenge, as the script is co-authored by Agustín Martínez, Jorge Díaz and Antonio Mercero or, in other words, the trio of authors behind Carmen Mola's powerful novels. The picturesque streets of Frigiliana are the starting-point for the plot, which also moves through the beaches of Torrox, cosmopolitan Nerja and the iconic and exclusive Huerta del Conde de Pinares de San Antón estate in Malaga, where this rural drama was filmed a year ago.

Leading the creative team is filmmaker Kike Maíllo. This is not the first time he has filmed in Malaga, having directed the blockbuster action film 'Toro' (2016), starring Mario Casas. Two Graves is one of those productions that doesn't let you blink, as the fast-moving plot is is combined with locations in the Axarquía area, as well as the appearances of Malaga actors with a significant impact on the plot, such as Carlos Scholz ('Vírgenes' and 'La vida breve') and the latest winner of the Goya for best supporting actor, Salva Reina, who has also just released on Netflix the new season of the comedy 'Muertos SL'. From laughter to tears.

Prime Video 'The Bride': From 'House of the Dragon' to the war with Robin Wright

The other series set in Malaga comes with a Hollywood stamp and the stellar presence of Robin Wright, who aims to raise the bar on the morbid boundaries she already crossed in House of Cards, where, in addition to starring in the series, she directed several episodes. Here, she takes the traditional confrontation between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law to the pathological and even the bizarre with a title that doesn't mislead. The Girlfriend will land on Prime Video on 10 September with an apparent family drama that gradually heats up and drifts towards an erotic, violent and bloody thriller.

Zoom A scene from the miniseries The Girlfriend, shot at the Cueva del Gato in the Serranía de Ronda. SUR SUR

Over the course of six episodes, this miniseries tells the story of a mother with a comfortable and successful life, but whose stability collapses completely with the arrival of her son's new partner, who threatens the unusual relationship between the young man and his mother. The plot plays with the Agrippina complex, obsession and paranoia, leading the happy coexistence of this family into absolute chaos, especially after the clan's trip to Malaga in the company of this girlfriend who is as ideal as she is demonic, depending on how you look at it, or whoever else views her.

The star of Forrest Gump and House of Cards starred in one of those front page SUR moments when she made a surprise appearance last year at the maritime station in the Port of Malaga , which doubled as the Costa del Sol airport for this plot. This was not the only location in which this electrifying romantic plot from Amazon MGM Studios was filmed. It's also set in Benaoján's Cueva del Gato (cat cave), transformed into a paradise, a spectacular mansion in Benahavís with views and a tennis court and a luxury yacht named Amante, which cruises along the coastline of Manilva and Puerto de la Duquesa. Nothing is gratuitous in this miniseries.

Zoom Robin Wright shot this scene on a yacht off the coast of Manilva. SUR

London is the other location for this international production, in which the mother-in-law Robin Wright faces her greatest rival, the girlfriend played by British actress Olivia Cooke, also a popular face after playing Queen Alicent Hightower in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. The third player in this trio is Laurie Davidson, who plays Daniel, the beloved son who has no idea what he's in for when he shows up at the family home with Cherry, the girlfriend.