Start of work on the roof area. SUR
Work starts on new multi-purpose area at Fuengirola&#039;s Elola sports and social complex
Work starts on new multi-purpose area at Fuengirola's Elola sports and social complex

It will be located next to the padel and tennis courts and is intended to increase the leisure offering in the town

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 13:44

Work has now begun on the creation of a new multi-purpose area in the Elola social and sports complex in Fuengirola. This new area will be located on the roof of a building next to the padel and tennis courts and will increase the municipal sports offering.

The work has been awarded to the company Auna Ingeniería y Construcción for 220,285 euros and has a completion period of 74 calendar days. The aim is to expand the space currently available in this complex, which is in great demand by residents. This new area will offer activities such as pilates, TRX, gymnastics for the elderly, aerobics and physical conditioning, among other specialities. In addition, the new room will be equipped with air conditioning and air renewal facilities.

"Encouraging the practice of sport is something we have always pursued at the town hall. We have been working for years to make the best possible facilities available to the people of Fuengirola. The Elola complex is the perfect example of how we are continuously improving our sports facilities. Therefore, at the end of last year we announced two more actions: one of them aimed at expanding the spaces for sports practice, and another to renovate the existing ones, with the improvement of the pavilions' floors," the town's mayor, Ana Mula, said.

